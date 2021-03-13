Even though the ending didn’t exactly go as he planned, it was a season to remember for Ada High senior wrestler Kohner Gallagher.
The Cougar grappler advanced to the 195-pound championship match at the Class 4A State Tournament inside the Jim Norick Arena but finished as runner-up after dropping a tough, competitive 10-7 match to Hunter Hall of Skiatook.
Gallagher finished the season with an impressive 29-4 mark. It was his third consecutive trip to the wrestling state tournament. He finished fourth as a sophomore and third last year as a junior.
“What an incredible legacy Kohner is leaving behind,” said Ada head coach Kyle Bohannon. “Credentials like that are not handed out — you must earn them.”
At this year’s state tournament, Gallagher bested Jake Patterson of Poteau 13-6 in a first-round match and earned a pin fall victory over Hayden Fry of Cushing in the semifinals.
He leaves the AHS wrestling program with a career mark of 110-17 and became the first Cougar to place at three state meets since Shane Cristelli 21 years ago in the year 2000.
Bohannon said one of Gallagher’s best attributes is his leadership to younger athletes in the Ada wrestling program.
Kohner has inspired our younger wrestlers to strive to be better,” he said. “Anyone that has had the pleasure of coaching Kohner whether in wrestling or any other sport would tell you that you won’t find a more dedicated, disciplined, or better teammate than Kohner Gallagher.”
