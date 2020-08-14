GAC to Suspend All Sports Competition Through December 31 

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Following a Friday evening meeting of the Great American Conference’s Council of Presidents, the league will suspend all fall and winter sports – basketball, cross country, football, soccer and volleyball – and the two-semester sports of golf and tennis through December 31.
The Council made its recommendation in response to last week’s directive from the NCAA Board of Governors regarding additional requirements as well the cancellation of 2020 NCAA Division II Fall Championships.
"We are disappointed for our student-athletes, coaches, and communities,” GAC Commissioner Will Prewitt said. “Our membership’s presidents and athletic administrators did not arrive at this difficult decision lightly. Our hopes and work to date have been to proceed with fall competition following federal and state health guidance. However, recent decisions by the NCAA Board of Governors make this possibility unrealistic. We now turn our focus as a conference on how to best support our student-athletes during this challenging time and craft options that will allow them to experience meaningful and safe competition during spring 2021."
All NCAA athletically related activities (in all GAC sports), including in-season practices, out-of-season practices, weight training, team athletically related meetings, and voluntary workouts led by staff or in institutional facilities shall be permitted this fall based on each institution’s ability to comply with the recent NCAA Board of Governors directive.
The suspension of our fall and winter sports through December 31 is a heartbreak for all of us,” said Harding President and GAC Council of Presidents Chairman Dr. Bruce McLarty. “Our athletes and college athletics are important to every GAC campus. The presidents are continuing our work to ensure that our student-athletes have a great college experience this year, in spite of the challenges we are facing.”
“Today the GAC displayed the courage and resiliency the conference was built upon 10 years ago,” stated ECU Director of Athletics Dr. Jeff Williams. “The GAC Council of Presidents and Council of Athletic Administrators have worked steadfastly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic seeking safe and meaningful solutions to challenges the college athletics landscape has never encountered. We believe we had a strategic, well-balanced plan that first prioritized opening our campuses safely and then progressing into safe athletic competition later this fall semester. Due to decisions made beyond our control, the GAC plan for fall competition is no longer viable. The GAC is the lone remaining NCAA Division II conference to make this heartbreaking decision, which I hope is a clear sign to our players, coaches, alumni and fans that we exhausted every possibility prior to reaching this decision.”
“Because athletic competition is important to the entire ECU community, it is truly heartbreaking that COVID-19 and the restrictions from the NCAA have resulted in the GAC postponing fall and winter sport until December 31,” said ECU President Dr. Katricia Pierson. “We are committed to ensuring our student-athletes have the opportunity to continue developing as athletes and being successful in the classroom.”
“It is disappointing to suspend all athletic competition on campus through December 31, but there appears to be no alternative at this time,” added Williams. “In our programs at ECU, we view every challenge as an opportunity. We embrace the values of servant leadership, kindness, compassion, adaptability and grit. We talk about controlling the things we can control. We find ourselves tonight clinging to these core values. We will continue to focus on academic achievement in ECU Tiger Athletics like we have every day. The Pandemic did NOT change that! Our student-athletes, coaches and staff will work together with our campus community to keep our students engaged in their academic pursuits and they will continue to excel! We will work with our conference members and staff to keep our players engaged in their athletic pursuits within the guidelines established. We will continue to prepare the best we can, so that when the day comes to compete again we will be ready!”
The GAC will continue to evaluate NCAA, federal, state, and local developments and will provide updated revisions as further information becomes available. The league will announce revised schedules at a later date.
