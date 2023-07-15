To know Bill Johnson was to love him.
Funeral services for the legendary local basketball coach are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday, July 17, at the Central Church of Christ in Ada.
Johnson served as the girls’ basketball head coach at Ada High School from 1976 to 1982, leaving a lasting mark on the program. During his final two seasons, his teams boasted an impressive combined record of 47-8. Under his guidance, the Lady Cougars produced five 20-win campaigns and captured the Class 3A state championship in 1978.
Throughout his career with the Lady Cougars, Johnson amassed an incredible 494 victories, solidifying his legacy as one of the most successful coaches in the state. He was a cherished member of the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association for decades.
At Latta High School, he led the Lady Panthers to four consecutive state tournament appearances and became a staple of that community as well. It was only fitting that the old Latta gymnasium was named the Bill Johnson Fieldhouse in his honor.
He was also simply a great human being. It was an honor to get to know Bill Johnson.
His legacy has touched the lives of many, and his presence will be sorely missed.
Rest easy, big guy.
