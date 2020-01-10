Friday, Jan. 10
East Central Oklahoma Classic scores
BOYS
Semifinals
Ada 41, Collinsville 26
Shawnee 62, Broken Bow 52
Consolation
Newcastle 53, Durant 46
Lawton Eisenhower 66, Ardmore 59
GIRLS
Semifinals
Ada 59, Collinsville 37
Westmoore 52, Newcastle 50
Consolation
Broken Bow 29, Durant 22
Ardmore 59, NW Classen 39
Note: The first game on Saturday will be a girls game between Ardmore and Broken Bow. The seventh place games have been canceled.
