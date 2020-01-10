Ada's Cooper

Ada's Kaden Cooper drives through the Lawton Eisenhower defense during the East Central Oklahoma Classic.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

Friday, Jan. 10

East Central Oklahoma Classic scores

BOYS

Semifinals

Ada 41, Collinsville 26

Shawnee 62, Broken Bow 52

Consolation

Newcastle 53, Durant 46

Lawton Eisenhower 66, Ardmore 59

GIRLS

Semifinals

Ada 59, Collinsville 37

Westmoore 52, Newcastle 50

Consolation

Broken Bow 29, Durant 22

Ardmore 59, NW Classen 39

Note: The first game on Saturday will be a girls game between Ardmore and Broken Bow. The seventh place games have been canceled.

Contact Jeff Cali by email at jcali@theadanews.com.

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

