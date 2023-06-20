RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — On Friday, the Great American Conference announced the 12 student-athletes nominated for the Male Athlete of the Year award.
Administrators from the 12 member institutions will vote on the following nominees to determine the overall conference honoree. The winners for Athlete and Scholar Athlete of the Year will be announced during the first week of July.
ARKANSAS TECH UNIVERSITY
Jesus Zizumbo (Football)
Hometown: Springdale, Arkansas
• Second-Team All-American kicker
• Owns school single-season and all-time record for made field goals
• Made game-winning field goal on senior day
UNIVERSITY OF
ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO
Mason Philley (Baseball)
Hometown: Monticello, Arkansas
• Consensus First-Team All-Central Region Pitcher
• GAC Pitcher of the Year
• Set UAM and GAC career record for strikeouts (357) and UAM single-season record (127)
EAST CENTRAL UNIVERSITY
Devon Roush (Football)
Hometown: Manvel, Texas
• Second-Team All-American and Gene Harris Award Finalist
• GAC Defensive Player of the Year
• Registered GAC-leading 110 tackles as well as 10.0 tackles for loss
HARDING UNIVERSITY
Dakarai Bush (Track & Field)
Hometown: Tatum, Texas
• NCAA national champion in the 400 meters
• First Harding athlete to qualify for three events at the NCAA Championships
• GAC Championship MVP — won three individual events and ran on a winning relay team
HENDERSON STATE UNIVERSITY
Lamar Taylor (Swimming)
Hometown: Freeport, Bahamas
• Won national titles in 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle plus 100-yard backstroke
• Named College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of American Male Swimmer of the Year
• Six-Time All-American
NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Malik Parsons (Basketball)
Hometown: San Diego, California
• Led GAC and ranked second in Division II in scoring, 24.8 PPG
• Set school record for points in a game (45)
• D2CCA All-Central Region Second Team
OKLAHOMA BAPTIST UNIVERSITY
Alex Schroeder (Baseball)
Hometown: Rocklin, California
• Two-time NCBWA All-American
• One of just two players in GAC history with multiple 20-home runs seasons
• One of only three players in Division II to hit at least 20 home runs in each of the last two seasons
OUACHITA BAPTIST UNIVERSITY
TJ Cole (Football)
Hometown: Texarkana, Texas
• Harlon Hill Award finalist — finished fifth
• Consensus All-American
• Ran for Ouachita single-season record 1,672 yards; set school career touchdown record (49)
SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Marquis Gray (Football)
Hometown: Tyler, Texas
• Named All-American by AP, AFCA and D2CCA
• Set school single-season records for receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and receptions
• Caught a touchdown in all 11 regular-season games
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Brett McGee (Baseball)
Hometown: Pittsburg, Texas
• Set GAC and SAU career records for home runs
• Three-time All-GAC First Team selection
SOUTHERN NAZARENE UNIVERSITY
Gage Porter (Football)
Hometown: Tyler, Texas
• Second-Team All-American and Super Region #3 Offensive Player of the Year
• Led nation in points scored per game (15.3)
• Finished in top three in Division II in total touchdowns and rushing touchdowns
SOUTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Kamden Gipson (Basketball)
Hometown: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
• Honorable Mention All-GAC
• SWOSU’s Division II-era all-time leader in points, assists and 3-pointers
• Member of 2022 GAC All-Tournament team
