GAC Male nominations

These 12 players have been nominated for the 2022-23 Great American Conference Male Athlete of the Year.

 Eric Moyer | Great American Conference

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — On Friday, the Great American Conference announced the 12 student-athletes nominated for the Male Athlete of the Year award.

Administrators from the 12 member institutions will vote on the following nominees to determine the overall conference honoree. The winners for Athlete and Scholar Athlete of the Year will be announced during the first week of July.

ARKANSAS TECH UNIVERSITY

Jesus Zizumbo (Football)

Hometown: Springdale, Arkansas

• Second-Team All-American kicker

• Owns school single-season and all-time record for made field goals

• Made game-winning field goal on senior day

UNIVERSITY OF

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO

Mason Philley (Baseball)

Hometown: Monticello, Arkansas

• Consensus First-Team All-Central Region Pitcher

• GAC Pitcher of the Year

• Set UAM and GAC career record for strikeouts (357) and UAM single-season record (127)

EAST CENTRAL UNIVERSITY

Devon Roush (Football)

Hometown: Manvel, Texas

• Second-Team All-American and Gene Harris Award Finalist

• GAC Defensive Player of the Year

• Registered GAC-leading 110 tackles as well as 10.0 tackles for loss

HARDING UNIVERSITY

Dakarai Bush (Track & Field)

Hometown: Tatum, Texas

• NCAA national champion in the 400 meters

• First Harding athlete to qualify for three events at the NCAA Championships

• GAC Championship MVP — won three individual events and ran on a winning relay team

HENDERSON STATE UNIVERSITY

Lamar Taylor (Swimming)

Hometown: Freeport, Bahamas

• Won national titles in 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle plus 100-yard backstroke

• Named College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of American Male Swimmer of the Year

• Six-Time All-American

NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY

Malik Parsons (Basketball)

Hometown: San Diego, California

• Led GAC and ranked second in Division II in scoring, 24.8 PPG

• Set school record for points in a game (45)

• D2CCA All-Central Region Second Team

OKLAHOMA BAPTIST UNIVERSITY

Alex Schroeder (Baseball)

Hometown: Rocklin, California

• Two-time NCBWA All-American

• One of just two players in GAC history with multiple 20-home runs seasons

• One of only three players in Division II to hit at least 20 home runs in each of the last two seasons

OUACHITA BAPTIST UNIVERSITY

TJ Cole (Football)

Hometown: Texarkana, Texas

• Harlon Hill Award finalist — finished fifth

• Consensus All-American

• Ran for Ouachita single-season record 1,672 yards; set school career touchdown record (49)

SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY

Marquis Gray (Football)

Hometown: Tyler, Texas

• Named All-American by AP, AFCA and D2CCA

• Set school single-season records for receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and receptions

• Caught a touchdown in all 11 regular-season games

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY

Brett McGee (Baseball)

Hometown: Pittsburg, Texas

• Set GAC and SAU career records for home runs

• Three-time All-GAC First Team selection

SOUTHERN NAZARENE UNIVERSITY

Gage Porter (Football)

Hometown: Tyler, Texas

• Second-Team All-American and Super Region #3 Offensive Player of the Year

• Led nation in points scored per game (15.3)

• Finished in top three in Division II in total touchdowns and rushing touchdowns

SOUTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY

Kamden Gipson (Basketball)

Hometown: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

• Honorable Mention All-GAC

• SWOSU’s Division II-era all-time leader in points, assists and 3-pointers

• Member of 2022 GAC All-Tournament team

