These 12 players have been nominated for the 2022-23 Great American Conference Female Athlete of the Year.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — On Friday, the Great American Conference announced the 12 student-athletes nominated for the Female Athlete of the Year award.

Administrators from the 12 member institutions will vote on the following nominees to determine the overall conference honoree. The winners for Athlete and Scholar Athlete of the Year will be announced during the first week of July.

ARKANSAS TECH UNIVERSITY

Jalei Oglesby (Basketball)

Hometown: {em}Howe, Oklahoma

• Second-Team All-Central Region selection

• Ranked 12th in Division II in scoring (20.6 PPG) and 34th in rebounding (9.4 RPG)

• First Golden Sun named College Sports Communications Academic All-American

UNIVERSITY OF

ARKANSAS- MONTICELLO

Kennedy Cox (Softball)

Hometown: Groesbeck, Texas

• Consensus All-America

• Consensus First-Team All-Central Region

• Hit .405 with a .682 slugging percentage — both ranked second in the GAC

EAST CENTRAL UNIVERSITY

Abigael Kemboi (Cross Country/Track & Field)

Hometown: Eldoret, Kenya

• All-GAC First Team in Cross Country and in the 1,500-meter run

• Set ECU record in the 5K

• Placed 61st at Central Region Championships

HARDING UNIVERSITY

Sage Hawley (Basketball)

Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee

• D2CCA Second-Team All-American

• GAC Player of the Year

• College Sports Communicators All-American and GAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete

HENDERSON STATE UNIVERSITY

Gracen Blount (Golf)

Hometown: Hot Springs, Arkansas

• WGCA Second-Team All-American

• Unanimous GAC Player of the Year

• Led Reddies to second-straight Central Region title and semifinal appearance at the NCAA Championships

NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY

Valerie Nzeakor (Track & Field)

Hometown: Collin, Texas

• First-Team All-GAC selection in long jump

• Broke school record three times in the outdoor season

• Achieved NCAA provisional mark and finished ranked 29th in the event

OKLAHOMA BAPTIST UNIVERSITY

Kayleigh Jones (Softball)

Hometown: Claremore, Oklahoma

• Consensus First-Team All-American

• D2CCA Central Region Pitcher of the Year

• First pitcher in GAC history with at least 30 wins and 300 strikeouts in a season

OUACHITA BAPTIST UNIVERSITY

Makayla Miller (Basketball)

Hometown: Little Rock, Arkansas

• First-Team All-GAC Selection

• Became 13th member of Ouachita Baptist’s 1,000-point club

• Three-time All-GAC selection

SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY

Cheyenne Mahy (Softball)

Hometown: Atwater, California

• Named to All-GAC First Team and GAC All-Tournament Team

• Hit .306 with six home runs, 26 RBI and 12 doubles

• Went 7-4 with a 2.75 ERA and 42 strikeouts

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY

Lena Milosevic (Tennis)

Hometown: Novi Sad, Vojvodina, Serbia

• Unanimous First Team All-GAC Selection

• 20-8 singles record, undefeated against GAC opponents

• Finished season ranked No. 53 in ITA Women’s Division II ratings

SOUTHERN NAZARENE UNIVERSITY

Cassandra Awatt (Basketball)

Hometown: Lubbock, Texas

• D2CCA All-Central Region Second Team

• Two-time All-GAC First Team

• Led Crimson Storm to regular-season and tournament championships

SOUTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY

Alimata Rabo (Soccer)

Hometown: League City, Texas

• Voted GAC Offensive Player of the Year for third time in her career

• Re-established GAC career records for goals, points and game-winning goals

• Named First-Team All-Region by D2CCA and United Soccer Coaches

