RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — On Friday, the Great American Conference announced the 12 student-athletes nominated for the Female Athlete of the Year award.
Administrators from the 12 member institutions will vote on the following nominees to determine the overall conference honoree. The winners for Athlete and Scholar Athlete of the Year will be announced during the first week of July.
ARKANSAS TECH UNIVERSITY
Jalei Oglesby (Basketball)
Hometown: {em}Howe, Oklahoma
• Second-Team All-Central Region selection
• Ranked 12th in Division II in scoring (20.6 PPG) and 34th in rebounding (9.4 RPG)
• First Golden Sun named College Sports Communications Academic All-American
UNIVERSITY OF
ARKANSAS- MONTICELLO
Kennedy Cox (Softball)
Hometown: Groesbeck, Texas
• Consensus All-America
• Consensus First-Team All-Central Region
• Hit .405 with a .682 slugging percentage — both ranked second in the GAC
EAST CENTRAL UNIVERSITY
Abigael Kemboi (Cross Country/Track & Field)
Hometown: Eldoret, Kenya
• All-GAC First Team in Cross Country and in the 1,500-meter run
• Set ECU record in the 5K
• Placed 61st at Central Region Championships
HARDING UNIVERSITY
Sage Hawley (Basketball)
Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee
• D2CCA Second-Team All-American
• GAC Player of the Year
• College Sports Communicators All-American and GAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete
HENDERSON STATE UNIVERSITY
Gracen Blount (Golf)
Hometown: Hot Springs, Arkansas
• WGCA Second-Team All-American
• Unanimous GAC Player of the Year
• Led Reddies to second-straight Central Region title and semifinal appearance at the NCAA Championships
NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Valerie Nzeakor (Track & Field)
Hometown: Collin, Texas
• First-Team All-GAC selection in long jump
• Broke school record three times in the outdoor season
• Achieved NCAA provisional mark and finished ranked 29th in the event
OKLAHOMA BAPTIST UNIVERSITY
Kayleigh Jones (Softball)
Hometown: Claremore, Oklahoma
• Consensus First-Team All-American
• D2CCA Central Region Pitcher of the Year
• First pitcher in GAC history with at least 30 wins and 300 strikeouts in a season
OUACHITA BAPTIST UNIVERSITY
Makayla Miller (Basketball)
Hometown: Little Rock, Arkansas
• First-Team All-GAC Selection
• Became 13th member of Ouachita Baptist’s 1,000-point club
• Three-time All-GAC selection
SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Cheyenne Mahy (Softball)
Hometown: Atwater, California
• Named to All-GAC First Team and GAC All-Tournament Team
• Hit .306 with six home runs, 26 RBI and 12 doubles
• Went 7-4 with a 2.75 ERA and 42 strikeouts
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Lena Milosevic (Tennis)
Hometown: Novi Sad, Vojvodina, Serbia
• Unanimous First Team All-GAC Selection
• 20-8 singles record, undefeated against GAC opponents
• Finished season ranked No. 53 in ITA Women’s Division II ratings
SOUTHERN NAZARENE UNIVERSITY
Cassandra Awatt (Basketball)
Hometown: Lubbock, Texas
• D2CCA All-Central Region Second Team
• Two-time All-GAC First Team
• Led Crimson Storm to regular-season and tournament championships
SOUTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Alimata Rabo (Soccer)
Hometown: League City, Texas
• Voted GAC Offensive Player of the Year for third time in her career
• Re-established GAC career records for goals, points and game-winning goals
• Named First-Team All-Region by D2CCA and United Soccer Coaches
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.