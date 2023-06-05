East Central University Athletics will host a series of summer camps through the months of June and July. Summer camp offerings for 2023 include men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball, football, and volleyball.

For more information about camp details, please visit the registration link for each respective sport.

ECU Men’s Basketball

Youth Camp: June 12–14

Registration: www.ecutigerbasketballcamp.com

ECU Women’s Basketball

Tiger Cub Clinic: June 15–16

Elite Clinic: June 25

Registration: www.eastcentralhoopsclinic.com

ECU Baseball

Elite Camps: June 12-13/June 26–27

Showcases: June 19/July 17

Youth Camp: July 10-12

Registration: www.ecubaseballcamps.com

ECU Football

Tulsa: June 17

Richland: July 15

Ada: July 21

Registration: www.ecufootballcamp.com

ECU Volleyball

Advanced High School Camp: July 9

All Skills Camp: July 10 – 11

Tiny Tigers Developmental Camp: July 10 – 11

Registration: www.eastcentralvolleyballcamp.com/?ryzer=1

