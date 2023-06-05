East Central University Athletics will host a series of summer camps through the months of June and July. Summer camp offerings for 2023 include men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball, football, and volleyball.
For more information about camp details, please visit the registration link for each respective sport.
ECU Men’s Basketball
• Youth Camp: June 12–14
• Registration: www.ecutigerbasketballcamp.com
ECU Women’s Basketball
• Tiger Cub Clinic: June 15–16
• Elite Clinic: June 25
• Registration: www.eastcentralhoopsclinic.com
ECU Baseball
• Elite Camps: June 12-13/June 26–27
• Showcases: June 19/July 17
• Youth Camp: July 10-12
• Registration: www.ecubaseballcamps.com
ECU Football
• Tulsa: June 17
• Richland: July 15
• Ada: July 21
• Registration: www.ecufootballcamp.com
ECU Volleyball
• Advanced High School Camp: July 9
• All Skills Camp: July 10 – 11
• Tiny Tigers Developmental Camp: July 10 – 11
• Registration: www.eastcentralvolleyballcamp.com/?ryzer=1
