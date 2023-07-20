The East Central University soccer team finalized its recruiting class for the upcoming 2023 season and head coach Riley Bailey added more depth and athleticism with the signing of eight student-athletes.
The Texas and Oklahoma natives included in the class consist of four incoming freshmen — Addisyn Brown, Kristena Contreras, Ava Jordan and Reece Roberson – and four transfers students — Angelica Bochus, Izabella Lozano, Amorette Ramos and Reagan Smith. They will join the 22 returning Tigers from last season's squad.
With the season just around the corner, Bailey is excited for his incoming players to make an immediate impact as the team looks to climb the standings of the Great American Conference.
Last year, the Tigers finished 3-6-3 in conference play with five players claiming All-GAC accolades. The East Central University soccer team will open the 2023 season at St. Mary's University on Thursday, Aug. 31 in San Antonio, Texas at 6 pm.
Bailey shared his thought on each of his new Tiger players.
Angelica Bochus, Sophomore
(Forward – Richmond, TX/Northern State University)
"A top forward that transferred in this spring, Angelica has a knack for scoring goals," Bailey stated. "She's crafty to create her chances and will definitely bolster our forward group. I like her offensive mindset and she's been a great teammate already. We look forward to watching her develop and perform over the next few years."
Addisyn Brownm Freshman
(Midfielder – Oak Point, TX/Little Elm High School
"I'm excited Addisyn is joining us," said Bailey. "She is a quality midfielder that has the size and strength to excel at this level. She has the ability to dominate her opponents and she is capable of being utilized in a couple of key areas. She gives us some flexibility with our lineup and what we want to do on the field. Great attitude, terrific player with a solid future."
Kristena Contreras, Freshman
(Defender – Allen, TX/ Allen High School)
"Kristena is a no-nonsense type defender, tough and physical," expressed Bailey. "She keeps things very simple and just plays. She'll have an impact with our back line and help give us some great options there. She is great on one v one defending and is a quality young lady and a great teammate."
Ava Jordan, Freshman
(Forward – McKinney, TX/McKinney North High School)
"Ava is an exciting forward to watch," stated Bailey. "She loves to attack and take people on while having the ability to score goals when she's in dangerous positions. She has great pace and is able to get in behind defenses to create goals. It's exciting to have her as a part of the program and we look forward to seeing her compete."
Izabella Lozano, Junior
(Midfielder – Durant, OK/ Murray State College)
"Izabella is a solid player," said Bailey. "She's very active, providing support and chances for her teammates. I'm excited to put her into the mix and see what happens. She is a great teammate who will encourage and push other players to be better every day."
Amorette Ramos, Junior
(Midfielder – Broken Arrow, OK/ Seminole State College)
"Amorette gained valuable experience playing at one of the top JUCOs in the country," expressed Bailey. "She transferred in this past spring and hit the ground running. She's a solid midfielder who can dominate the midfield and is capable of creating quality opportunities for her teammates. We're excited she is here and look forward to what she'll bring to our lineup."
Reece Roberson, Freshman
(Midfielder – Rowlett, TX/Garland High School)
"Reece is a skilled and crafty midfield player," stated Bailey. "She has the ability to control the game and has great vision of the field to put her teammates in dangerous positions. She will add another attacking dimension to our lineup and will be fun to watch. Roberson is a terrific young lady that we are excited to have joining our program."
Reagan Smith, Sophomore
(Forward – Claremore, OK/Coffeyville Community College)
"Reagan has good pace and has a feistiness about her that makes her fun to watch," said Bailey. "She is dangerous in the attack with the ability to create for herself and her teammates. We'll be able to utilize here in any of our attacking positions and I look forward to watching her compete."
Sydney Dungen | ECU Sports Information
