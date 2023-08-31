The East Central University football team is back in action this week as the Tigers gear up to take on Henderson State University tonight under the new leadership of interim head coach John Litrenta.
Kick-off is slated for 7 p.m. in Arkadelphia, Arkansas inside Carpenter-Haygood Stadium.
The Tigers are coming off a 2022 season that saw them post an overall record of 9-3, giving them a third-place finish in the Great American Conference and a bowl game win against Texas A&M-Kingsville to wrap up a historic year.
Litrenta may be in his first season at the helm, but is no stranger to ECU football as he served as the outside linebackers coach in 2018 before being elevated to defensive coordinator from 2020-22.
“I am really happy and pleased with how our staff has come together,” Litrenta stated. “From rushing in here in January putting together a signing class to then going into spring ball, summer, and fall camp figuring out what our players' skillset is and how they are going to fit into our schemes. We have used each segment and piece leading up to the year really well.”
Last season, ECU’s defense proved to be an elite force as the Tigers ranked No. 1 on three GAC defensive lists while leading the nation in turnover margin per game. The defensive unit had nine players earn All-GAC accolades, with three of them returning this season – Devon Roush, Ke’Von Curry, and Yemi Oyesanya.
“I feel good about our defense with what they came off of, but they are ready to be better in certain areas,” said Litrenta. “I think when you look at that group — Devon Roush, Ke’Von Curry, Yemi Oyesanya, Jimmy Pitts, Martinez Hill — we have the experience. There are going to be some new faces and some young guys you are going to see take some snaps for us, but I think they understand what our standards and expectations are, and I do not think that is going to waver. I am excited to see how it all comes together this year.”
Roush, the reigning GAC Defensive Player of the Year and D2 All-American Honorable Mention is coming off a standout season where the middle linebacker amassed 110 total tackles and 10 tackles for loss, which ranked him second and ninth in the GAC, respectively.
Outside linebacker Curry (41 tackles) was second in the GAC with 5.5 sacks to help him earn All-GAC Second Team honors while Oyesanya finished with 42 tackles, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries to help him land on the All-GAC Honorable Mention list as a defensive lineman.
Pitts has been with ECU for the last two seasons, playing safety, corner, and special teams with the expectations of stepping into a bigger full-time role this year. Hill has played a lot of snaps for the Tigers in his four seasons, contributing to the strength of the secondary.
Offensively, ECU welcomes back 2022 starters lineman Colby Thomas, running back Miles Davis, wide receivers Isaiah Willhoite and Josh Little.
Thomas received All-GAC Honorable Mention accolades last season by anchoring the offensive line. Davis ended last season with his best performance of the year against Texas A&M Kingsville, finishing with 127 yards on 23 carries and scoring three touchdowns to claim MVP of the Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl game. Davis also landed a spot on the All-GAC Second Team list with teammate Curry.
Little saw action in all 12 games, rolling up 181 yards on 14 catches with two touchdowns and should be a dependable receiver to contribute to the passing game this year. Willhoite returns for his second year with the Tigers continuing to make an impact both on and off the field with his leadership.
“When you look at our offense, everything about it is going to be new, from the scheme that we play with to the coaches that are running that side of the ball,” explained Litrenta. “I see that as a huge plus because it is a different dynamic that teams now have to prepare for than what they have seen from us in the past.”
Traair Edwards, a redshirt junior from Prattville, Alabama, has been named the starting quarterback after a healthy competition between at least three other players through fall camp.
Litrenta’s staff is new and most of his roster is too, but the Tigers are looking forward to the new opportunities this season.
“We have been pushing the guys early, seeing what we got and not letting them waver from what is going on,” said Litrenta. “We are big believers in iron sharpening iron, and there is no better way than actually going through some tough practices together to get to where we want to be. The new faces that have come in are going to make an impact. We are gelling together, and I am pleased with all the moving parts coming together as we get ready for Game 1 against Henderson on August 31.”
Last season, ECU handled Henderson at home with a 31-10 win. Last year’s victory was their first over Henderson since the 2017 season.
The East Central coaching staff includes assistants Aretavious Hendrix, Michael Ingram, Rafael Aguilar, Gregg Hollins, Emilio Davison, Will Christian, Broderic Odom, John McTaggart, Jake Shaw, Matt Walter, Jake Mitchell and Kwesi Mashack.
Note: Ada News Sports Editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
