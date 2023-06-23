Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.