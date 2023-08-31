After starting the 2022 season with back-to-back losses, the East Central University football team won 9 of its final 10 games.
The Tigers capped off the season in impressive fashion, defeating Texas A&M-Kingsville 38-21 in the Fifth Annual Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl last December.
New interim ECU head coach John Litrenta — despite plenty of changes since that impressive bowl victory — doesn’t see any reason why his new group of Tigers won’t be Staying the Course into the 2023 campaign.
“You have to be kidding yourself if you don’t look at last year and say hey, we’re that close even with everything going on,” Litrenta told The Ada News.
“There should be no reason that we’re not going to be right there again with what we have here and the guys we have,” he continued. “I think we’ve had people underestimate us a little bit with a lot of things gone. … but people don’t understand the resiliency we have on this team and the ability for them to get things done when it doesn’t look like we should. I think this team is going to run with that.”
But to Litrenta, Staying the Course starts with the Tigers’ everyday routine.
“When you say Stay the Course, what comes to mind for me is exactly what we talk about on a day-to-day basis in our team meetings and that’s one day at a time— staying the absolute course, trusting the process, trusting all the little moments that make up a day, or make up a practice,’ he said. “Stay the Course in what we are doing and how we do things and being very, very detailed and disciplined. We want to be attentive to the tiny, tiny details in what we do and how we do things.”
Staying the Course also involves how the team practices and goes about its business, according to the rookie head coach.
“You see it follow through at practice in the way they practice and the way they conduct themselves in practice,” Litrenta said. “Our top priority coming into the fall is how we came out and established our attitude and effort. Those are two things we talk about making sure that you can control every day.”
Litrenta believes if his team does all these things to Stay the Course it could lead to big things on Saturdays throughout the season.
“I told my staff that if we do the right things every day … and we work out butts off every day we’re going to be rewarded for it in some way. I can’t tell you exactly how that’s going to be, but we’re going to be rewarded for it. What we reap now will be sown later,” he said.
Litrenta said even though he’s entering the fall with no head-coaching experience, he doesn’t feel any kind of pressure. He and his staff will be Staying the Course themselves.
“I don’t feel any. I know people will think that’s weird to say. I don’t think it’s pressure at all. We just have to do our jobs. I know that sounds cliché. I just have to focus on making sure we control what we control,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.