East Central University head baseball coach Lloyd Gage has been relieved of his coaching duties.
The school made the announcement in an official press release from the sports information department Monday afternoon that read Gage "will not return to the helm of the Tigers program."
Gage, who was hired as the fifth head coach of the Tiger baseball team in 2019, finished his four-year stint with ECU with an overall record of 26-135.
ECU plans to conduct a nationwide search for the next head baseball coach soon.
An update to this story will appear in The Ada News later in the week.
