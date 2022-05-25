Sunny Golloway named new baseball coach

Sunny Golloway, right, speaks to the media Wednesday at a press conference at East Central University. ECU named Golloway their new head baseball coach.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

East Central University announced at a press conference Wednesday their new head baseball coach will be Sunny Golloway.

Watch for continuing coverage of this event in future editions of The Ada News.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you