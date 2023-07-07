East Central University head women’s basketball coach, Heather Hurt, and new head volleyball coach, Danielle Essix, have been chosen to speak at the 2023 Oklahoma Coaches Association Clinic in Tulsa.
This will be the first official appearance at the OCA Clinic for both coaches.
“I am excited for the opportunity to speak at the Oklahoma Coaches Association Clinic,” Hurt said. “It’s a great opportunity to share what we do at East Central and connect with other Oklahoma coaches.”
Beginning on Monday, July 24, Hurt will speak at two 50-minute sessions at the Marriott Southern Hills Tulsa Hotel with her first session starting at 1 p.m. and the next starting at 2 p.m. She will speak on a variety of topics including skill development and offensive/defensive drills used in practice.
After Hurt took charge of the program mid-season, ECU’s women’s basketball team finished with an 11-16 overall record, claimed the No. 7 seed at the 2022-23 Great American Conference Women’s Basketball Championship, and produced three All-GAC Conference selections.
Essix will speak the next day on Tuesday, July 25, at the Marriott Southern Hills Tulsa Hotel with her first session beginning at 9 a.m. and the next session following at 10 am. Her sessions will focus on key aspects of the game, the effects of honest and open communication with your athletes, and the essentials of a successful program.
Essix returns to her alma mater as the fourth head volleyball coach with hopes to continue leading the Tigers to new heights into the future and the Great American Conference.
“I feel honored to speak at this convention,” Essix said. “I look forward to sharing coaching principles with other respected and like-minded coaches.”
East Central University Athletics will also be hosting an alumni social event at Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville in Tulsa on Tuesday, July 25 from 4 – 7 pm. All student-athletes, coaches, administration, and staff alumni are welcome to stop by for a night of fellowship.
