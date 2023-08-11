East Central University men’s basketball head coach Daniel Wheeler and assistant coach Zack Price officially announced the addition of Bryan Yungeberg and Juan Hood to the Tiger staff as graduate assistant coaches for the 2023-24 season.
“We are really excited to add Bryan and Juan to our staff,” Wheeler said. “They both come highly recommended and have worked for coaches that won at a high level. They will make our program better in every aspect and will be able to provide a better experience for our student-athletes.”
Prior to joining the Tigers staff, Yungeberg was a student assistant for the Pittsburg State University’s men’s basketball team. Yungeberg spent his first season on the coaching staff of legendary head coach Kim Anderson before serving under Jeff Boschee who was hired in 2022 as the 16th head coach in program history.
At Pittsburg State, Yungeberg helped with player development, scouting reports, designing graphics for the team’s social media platforms, and other duties as assigned.
Before assisting at Pittsburg State, Yungeberg played three seasons at Southwestern College in Winfield, KS. During his time as a Jinx, Yungeberg was also a member of the Student Athlete Leadership Tam and the Men’s Basketball Leadership Team.
The Waterville, Kansas, native graduated with a degree in Management from Pittsburg State University in 2023 and is currently pursuing a master’s in Sports Administration at ECU.
Juan Hood joins the Tiger staff after serving as the assistant coach at the University of St. Thomas in Houston during the 2022-23 season.
Before starting his coaching career, Hood made his mark on the court at St. Thomas University and Prairie View A&M University.
In his two-season career at St. Thomas, Hood was a two-time All-SCAC selection, receiving Second Team honors and Conference Tournament MVP as a junior and Honorable Mention honors as a senior. He started 26 out of 34 total games played while amassing 381 points, 119 assists, 89 rebounds, and 44 steals.
During his first three collegiate seasons at Prairie View A&M, Hood received 2017-18 Freshman of the Year, 2018-19 Conference Champion, and made an NCAA Tournament Appearance.
The Magnolia, Texas, native graduated with a degree in accounting from the University of St. Thomas in 2023 and an associate’s degree in General Studies from Independence Community College in 2020. Hood is currently pursuing a master’s in Sports Administration at ECU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.