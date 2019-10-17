Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at the News since October 1988. Prior to coming to Ada, Richard worked as staff photographer for The Shawnee News-Star. Richard attended Oklahoma University.
ARANSAS PASS, Texas [ndash]The Rev. Don Louis Delaplain, born Dec. 27, 1930, in Seminole, received his final call Oct. 3, 2019, and "crossed the river" to the Promised Land, where he was welcomed by his Lord and Savior and reunited with his beloved wife and daughter, parents and siblings, an…
ALLEN [ndash] Services for Kevin Scott Tate, 56, of Terrell, Texas, and formerly of Allen are at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Richmond Avenue Free Will Baptist Church in Allen. The Rev. Buddy Drake will officiate. Burial will follow at Allen Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the Allen Chap…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.