After a solid first half, the Ada offense started sputtering most of the final two quarters and a botched PAT attempt proved to be the difference in an aggravating 14-13 loss to Coweta Friday night at Norris Field.
Ada dropped to 1-2 over and starts off District 5A-3 play at 0-1, while Coweta improved to 2-2 and 1-0.
Ada amassed 182 yards in the first half and led 13-7 at the break. The offense simply couldn't get much going in the second half, managing just 82 yards over the final two frames.
"We didn't block, didn't throw, didn't do a lot of things we did in the first half," Ada head coach Chris Berus said following the game. "We've got to take responsibility for what our roles are in all of this, look at the video and see where we can get better ... and improve on the mistakes we had tonight."
After an awful first series that had the Cougars backed up to their own 15-yard line, a great special teams play gave Ada some momentum. Coweta punt returner Wesley Spohn muffed a fair catch and Dalton Carson pounced on the loose ball. That set up the Cougars at the Coweta 43.
Three plays later, AHS running back Tyler Peters rushed through a hole on the left side, rumbled down the sideline and was nearly tripped up at the 7. However, he kept his balance and motored on into the end zone with a 37-yard touchdown romp to get the Cougars on the scoreboard first.
During the PAT kick attempt, the ball was snapped through holder John Boone's hands. Kicker Phillip Jones picked it up but was swarmed by the Coweta defense, leaving the Cougars with a 6-0 lead.
"We botched the snap and it was tough to get it on the tee and that was the difference in the ballgame," Berus said.
The Cougars put together a nice 10-play, 79-yard scoring drive that started late in the first quarter and ended in the second. Running back Kohner Gallagher, in his first start of the season for Ada, had three carries for 26 yards — including a 17 yard run — during the march. Maximus Rhynes got Ada close with a 25-yard run — his only carry of the game — and quarterback Jake Shannon, making his first start as the Cougars' signal-caller, snuck in from the 2 for the score.
After the Jones PAT kick, Ada led 13-0 at the 8:30 mark of the second period.
It looked like the Cougar defense was going to stop a long drive by Coweta when — on a fourth-down play — Ada defender Cade Sliger brought down quarterback Gage Hamm for a 10-yard sack. But Sliger was called for a horse-collar tackle, giving the Tigers and automatic first down.
On the next play, Gunnar McCullough broke free for a 35-yard touchdown run and Brody Rucker's kick cut the Ada advantage to 13-7 at the 4:26 mark of the second period and ended the first-half scoring.
Coweta took advantage of a short 15-yard Ada punt late in the third quarter, going 43 yards in just six plays. Hamm connected with Blake Lair for a 22-yard gain to get Coweta close. Then, on third and goal from the 8, Hamm pitched the ball to running back Na'Kylan Stark, who threw the ball back to his quarterback for the tricky 8-yard TD. Another PAT kick from Rucker put the Tigers on top 14-13 at the 1:30 mark of the third.
Ada's offense managed just one more first down the rest of the way.
Peters rushed for 107 yards on 14 carries to pace the Ada ground and pound attack. Shannon finished with 54 yards on 15 totes and Gallagher added 48 yards on just seven carries.
The Ada passing game struggled. Shannon completed just one pass for four yards (to Jarron Christian) and was picked off twice.
Coweta rushed for 185 yards but no individual player gained more than 51 yards. Hamm completed 9-of-16 passes for 121 yards.
Zac Carroll led the Ada defense with seven tackles, while Matt Maloy — who returned to the Ada starting lineup after recovering from a preseason injury — had 6.5 stops and a sack. Braden Maloy added six tackles and Jarron Christian recovered a fumble.
Coweta got interceptions from James Dougherty and Zaydin Skinner.
Ada travels to McAlester for a Week 5 matchup with the rival Buffaloes. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Hook Eales Stadium. It will be the Cougars first trip to McAlester since 2011.
