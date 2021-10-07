The Ada High School football team will face a pass-happy John Marshall squad in a District 4A-2 battle Friday night.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Taft Stadium in Oklahoma City.
Ada enters the contest at 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the district, while the Bears are off to a surprising 1-4 and 0-2 start. In the preseason 4A-2 coaches poll, John Marshall was picked to finish in the fourth spot, while the Cougars were on the outside looking in the No. 5 slot.
John Marshall won a Class 3A state championship in 2017 and are 33-14 since then.
Despite this year’s record, Ada head coach Brad O’Steen said the Bears are a scary matchup, especially with their overall speed and athleticism.
“This is a big district game for us,” he said.
“They have a lot of talented players and a lot of speed. We’ll have to get a little more speed on the field to be able to run and cover.”
Senior quarterback Kane Donovan will lead the Bears’ pass-happy offense. He has completed 69-of-142 passes for 994 yards with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions.
“They’re a spread football team and like to sling the ball around.
That’s where they’ve had a lot of success,” O’Steen said. “We have to be very disciplined and just go out there and get after it. We also need to get a pass rush on their quarterback.”
John Marshall has a trio of talented receivers. Sophomore Davien Taylor leads the way with 20 catches for 332 yards and two scores.
Junior Dorien Middleton has 17 catches for 244 yards, while senior Je’Sean Jackson adds 10 catches for 137 yards and three TDs.
When the Bears choose to run the ball, they usually put it in the hands of senior tailback Devin Jones, who has 64 carries for 339 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Charles Carter, another senior, has 170 yards on 31 attempts.
The offensive line is anchored by seniors Anthony Reyes (6-0, 340) and Jaden Phillips (6-2, 350).
“They are big and physical up front on both sides of the ball,” O’Steen said.
One of the leaders of the John Marshall 3-4 defense is defensive end Tango McCauley, a 6-0, 255-pound defensive end.
“He’s a really good player. He’s a defensive end and comes in and plays a fullback, sniffertype position,” O’Steen said.
Senior linebacker Charles Carter leads the way on defense for the Bears with a team-best 48 tackles. Reyes is next with 24, while McCaulley follows at 23.
O’Steen admitted that John Marshall is in the same boat as Ada is so far this season.
“They’re kind of like us in a sense. They’re very inconsistent.
They’ve played really good football at times and at times they don’t look very good,” he said.
Ada was involved in a dogfight with John Marshall last year and edged the Bears 7-6 in overtime at Norris Field. Ada leads the alltime series 5-1-0.
Preach it
The Ada High coaching staff has emphasized being more consistent to the Cougars ever since the final seconds ran off the clock in the Cougars’ 41-27 loss to Blanchard, who moved up to No.
7 in this week’s Associated Press Oklahoma High School Class 4A football rankings.
“We’ve been preaching consistently all week. Being consistent for us is the biggest key on both sides of the football,” O’Steen said.
“We run a play great and then run the same play four or five plays later and we struggle to block it or forget to make a call.”
Road warriors?
Ada is 2-0 on the road this season with victories at Durant (28-6) and Tecumseh (41-27).
“In our two road games, we’ve played pretty good football.
That shows some maturity. Our kids seem to handle that well,” O’Steen said.
The first-year head coach said playing under the bright lights of Taft Stadium in Oklahoma City might be a different experience for his young ball club.
“Going into Oklahoma City may be a little different, but we just have to handle whatever is thrown at us,” he said.
Taft Stadium received a $12.5 million facelift in 2016.
