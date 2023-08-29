DURANT — The Ada High football team didn’t exactly play lights out during a 14-7 victory over Durant in a Zero Week matchup Friday night at Paul Laird Field.
However, the Cougars were able to overcome a nearly two-hour power outage, four turnovers and nearly 100 yards in penalties to escape with the victory in a game that finally ended at 11:43 p.m.
The lights went out in the stadium at 7:41 p.m. and lit back up at 9:03 p.m. to a loud cheer from the good crowd in attendance who stuck it out during the long delay. There was 4:20 left in the first quarter on the game clock.
“It was all the way crazy,” Ada head coach Brad O’Steen told The Ada News following the game. “Our kids found a way to win and I’m proud of that, but I’m not proud of the way we played as far as our sharpness and execution overall.”
The longer the power outage dragged on, the less likely it seemed that play would resume. O’Steen said that was definitely a topic of conversation through the stoppage between school representatives of Ada and Durant and the officiating crew.
“The biggest thing was deciding where the cap on this thing was. At what point were we going to say we’re done and we’re going home?,” O’Steen explained. “And then you had to look at where we going to play (Saturday) or play the third week. There were a lot of discussions going on. and I feel like we were within a few minutes of calling it and getting back on the bus.”
The game was just as ugly for Durant. The Lions had five turnovers and 14 penalties for 98 yards compared to 10 penalties for 92 yards for the Cougars. and there were several unsportsmanlike conduct penalties accessed to both squads that were offsetting infractions.
“To be honest with you, as many times as we turned the ball over we’re lucky to be coming out of this thing with a win. We have to get smoother and execute better on offense,” O’Steen said.
Durant wiped out half of the first quarter on its opening possession before Camariee Richardson stopped that drive with an interception at the 6:16 mark.
Durant star defensive lineman Xadavien Sims — who has committed to play for Oregon — returned the favor on Ada’s first drive when he ripped the ball away from an Ada ball carrier to force a turnover.
The Lions had first-and-goal at the 2 when the lights went out. After the delay, Ada’s Case Stafford made a nice tackle on fourth down to keep Durant out of the end zone.
The Ada offense sputtered for most of the first half before a big defensive play set up a Cougar score. Ada senior Chase Bailey picked off another Durant pass and returned it 58 yards to the Durant 20. On third-and-goal from the 3, Fisher Marr powered his way to paydirt from the Wildcat formation to break the scoreless tie. A Caden Mitchel PAT kick put Ada on top 7-0 at the 3:01 mark of the second period.
The Lions struck back on their first possession of the third quarter with a 6-yard keeper from quarterback Cole Robbins. Braylen Lyday booted the extra point and the game was knotted at 7-7 at the 7:11 mark. The TD was set up by a nice 41-yard scamper by the other DHS quarterback, Jaylon Saxon.
The Ada defense wouldn’t allow another score.
Ada junior Isaiah Hayden yanked the ball out of Robbins’ hands to end one drive, Deante Lindsay came up with two huge second-half interceptions and Lyday hit the right goal post on a 33-yard field goal attempt.
“I thought we played really well defensively. We gave up a few big plays in certain spots that changed field position and kind of hurt us a little bit, but overall we played a pretty good defensive game,” O’Steen said.
Lindsay’s first pick set up the Ada offense at the DHS 23. Sophomore quarterback Brock Boyles then connected with senior tight end Cord Coffee across the middle for an 18-yard touchdown toss. Another Mitchell PAT kick put the Cougars on top for good at 14-7 with 10:20 left in the fourth quarter.
Durant outgained Ada 220-58 in total offense and also had a huge advantage in time of possession at 32:39 to 15:21.
Ada speedster Xander Rhynes led the AHS ground game with 33 yards on seven carries. Marr added 25 yards on five tries. Boyles completed 5-of-14 passes for 52 yards.
Saxon led all rushers with 77 yards on 10 carries for the Lions. Robbins added 19 carries for 53 yards. The two combined to compete 5-of-19 passes for 69 yards.
Ada’s M&M linebackers — George Maddox and Marr — led the Cougar defensive charge with 15 tackles apiece. Brennon Riddle was next with eight stops. Marr and Rhynes both had quarterback sacks.
“With everything going on and a lot of adversity, our kids responded. But we have to go back to work,” O’Steen said.
The Cougars and rival Ardmore are scheduled to meet for the 100th time at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a Week 1 matchup at Norris Field.
