After a decade-long break from coaching high school baseball, Derek Collins found just the right opportunity to get back into the game and he took it.
Earlier this summer, Collins — who had been coaching junior high baseball at Latta, his alma mater — was named the new head man at Roff High School.
“We did a lot of soul-searching and praying and I just felt like it was the right time and the right opportunity to get back into high school baseball,” Collins told The Ada News. “I just felt like this was the best fit for me and my family.”
Collins knows full well he’s taking over a tradition-rich baseball program that has brought home 13 state titles — fall and spring combined — since 2004. The Tigers also graduated seven seniors who were some of the most decorated athletes that have graduated from Roff.
He’s certainly no stranger to baseball tradition. His father, Eddie Collins, coached at Latta for decades and finished a storied career with 2,122 career wins that included 76 district championships, 66 regional titles, 13 state runner-up trophies and 12 state championships.
The bright side of coaching baseball at Roff is the rock-solid foundation that’s ready to build on.
“They lost seven starts off an exceptional team that went on an unbelievable run. But there’s a foundation there. I don’t have to go in and blow it up. There’s a real good foundation in place,” Collins said.
The non-seniors listed on the 2023 spring roster include juniors Zeph Wade and Andrew McDonald, sophomore Gideon Peterson and a salty group of freshmen that include the likes of Trey Humphers, Lane McCarter, Maddux McCullar, Gavin Wilson and Jeremiah Wade.
Collins has already added some to that core during the summer and expects a few more to join the team when players report to camp this week.
“I expect us to have about 14 players on the roster,” he said.
Collins liked what he saw during a host of summer league games.
“I think we ended up playing about 12 games and ended up winning nine or 10 of them. But wins and losses didn’t matter,” he explained “I wanted to see where we were at and figure out what we needed to emphasize moving forward. I was pleasantly surprised.”
The Roff junior high baseball team also had a productive summer, reeling off nine wins in 11 outings. The two setbacks were to Class 3A and Class 4A teams. Collins’ son, Redek, is a seventh grader on that squad.
“Now I can be around him for the next six years instead of the next two. I couldn’t pass that up,” he said.
Collins believes the Tigers will be competitive night in and night out this fall.
“I’m excited to get it going. We’ll be young in some areas. We’ll start multiple sophomores, but the work ethic is there,” Collins said. “I think we’re going to be better than what people anticipate. I think we’re going to surprise some people, I really do.”
Roff opens the 2023 fall season on Aug. 7 at Tupelo.
