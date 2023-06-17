SEMINOLE — This one simply slipped away from the Ada A’s American Legion baseball team.
Boden Miller hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning to give Oklahoma Express 16U-Irvin a 9-8 win over the Post 72 club in Game 1 of the Diamond Prospects Turfwar Showdown Thursday in Seminole.
The A’s continued play in the tournament with a late game Friday night. The Ada squad is scheduled to face Risin-Gelhar at 2 p.m. today and will wrap up the Turfwar schedule against a talented Drillers 16U squad at 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Thursday’s game went back and forth.
The A’s led 4-3 before the Express scored five times in the bottom of the fourth inning to surge to an 8-4 advantage. The Post 72 club battled back, scoring a single run in the top of the fifth and three more in the top of the sixth to knot the score at 8-8.
With one out in the bottom of the sixth, the 16U-Irvin team loaded the bases on back-to-back walks from Brayden Dyson and Nicolas Vacio and a base hit to right field by Caleb Rey. Dyson then raced home on the sacrifice fly to right field from MIller.
The A’s also started their sixth-inning uprising with one out.
Keith Cook was safe on an infield hit and JD Dugan drew a walk. Kendon Wood then ripped a run-scoring double to left field that got the A’s within 8-6.
Dugan trotted home on an RBI groundout by Brock Boyles and Wood scored when Ryan Shelton reached on an error to knot the score at 8-all.
During the big Express fourth inning, Ada A’s assistant coach Darrell Monroe said one of the runs scored shouldn’t have counted.
The 16U-Irvin team had the bases loaded when Rey was out via the infield fly rule. At first, game officials ruled that Rey had reached on an error. After Monroe argued that even though his fly ball to second base wasn’t fielded cleanly, the infield fly rule still applied. The A’s won that battle but still allowed a runner to score on third.
Monroe debated that since he had to appeal that the play fell under the infield fly rule, the stoppage made it a dead ball and no runners should have been able to advance.
“That one play didn’t cost us the game, but it was. tough break,” Monroe said.
Dugan led a 10-hit Ada A’s attack, going 2-for-2 with a triple, the late double, two walks, two RBIs and three runs scored. Wood finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored, while Cade Stick went 2-for-3 with a double and drove in a run.
Cook also had two hits and scored a pair of runs for the locals. Luke Foreman and Chalin Robertson had the other Ad A’s hits.
Robertson got the mound start for the Post 72 club. He struck out five, walked five and allowed three earned runs in 3.2 innings. He got relief help from Brayden McGilbray and Boyles.
The 16U-Irvin squad managed just five total hits but took advantage of eight walks, two hit batters and three Ada errors.
Miller finished 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs to pace the Express at the plate.
Rey pitched five innings for the Oklahoma Express. He struck out three, walked three and allowed four earned runs. Deem Campbell pitched the final inning for the winners.
