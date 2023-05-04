Roff and Tupelo baseball fans will have to wait another day to see their teams play at the Class B State Tournament.
Due to wet weather in the Oklahoma City metro area, the Class B and Class A State Tournaments have been postponed until Friday.
"All Class "A" and "B" Baseball State Tournament Quarterfinal games scheduled for Thursday have been moved to Friday due to rain. As of now the sites and times will remain the same. Semifinals and finals dates and times TBD," the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced on its website Thursday morning.
The semifinals and finals may both be played on Saturday, or the semifinals will be played on Saturday and the championship game may be scheduled for Sunday afternoon, according to Roff head coach Danny Baldridge.
The first-round schedule for Friday, to be played at Edmond Santa Fe High School, includes Moss versus Calumet at 11 a.m.; Roff versus Kiowa at 1:30 p.m.; Tupelo versus Crowder at 4 p.m.; and Vici versus Ft. Cobb-Broxton at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.