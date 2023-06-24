Champions were crowned as the 2023 Ada City Open came to a close Thursday night at the Ada Tennis Center.
The tournament, sponsored by Vision Bank, saw titles won in a dozen divisions.
In the Parent/Child A Bracket, the boys outlasted the girls. Kelly and Brady Bacon got the best of Stacy and Ava Bolin 7-6, 2-6, 10-2 in a thrilling championship match.
Ava Bolin then teamed up with Zoey Brown and they defeated Audrey Boatwright and Jayci Cole 6-0, 5-7, 10-7 in a Women’s A Doubles Round Robin match,
In the Women’s B Doubles title match, Bailey Boatwright and Taylor Cook knocked off Pierce Dougherty and Izzy Justice 6-2, 6-0.
Byng High School product Emily Holloway was crowned the Women’s Singles championship after she pushed past Ava Moon 6-3, 6-4 in Thursday night’s finals.
The team of Mikala Whelchel and Chad Whittington won the Mixed A Doubles crown by default.
In Mixed B Doubles action, the duo of Bailey Boatwright and Gus Byrd defeated Taylor Cook and Owen Moon 6-2, 6-3 to claim the championship.
The team of Harrison Boggs and Chad Whittington knocked off Halton Redwine and Noah Watkins 6-4, 6-2 in the Men’s A Doubles title match.
Redwine bounced back to capture the Men’s A Singles championship with a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Josh Ellis.
In a Men’s B Doubles title match thriller, Grant Hall and Brandon Privett survived a scare from Layton Jacobs and Owen Moon 6-1, 2-6, 10-6.
Moon later defeated Dalton Lacy 6-3, 7-6 to capture the Men’s B Singles championship.
In the Men’s C Doubles finals, the team of Ryder Fielder and Kale Hampton defeated Adam Hensley and Jacob Holloway 6-1, 6-0.
Hampton won his second title of the night when he bested Fielder 6-4, 7-6 for the Men’s C Singles crown.
