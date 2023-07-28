Byng High School product Daniel Lacey was presented with the East Sportsmanship Award at the 2023 All-State Tennis Games held Tuesday night at the University of Tulsa’s Case Center.
Lacey’s award was for players in Classes 4A-6A.
He split his two All-State Tennis matches.
Lacey and partner Caleb Chesher of Riverfield outlasted the West duo of Mitchell Rice of Edmond North and TJ Niles of Carl Albert 9-7. Lacey then teamed up with Katie Davis of Henryetta but that duo couldn’t keep pace with the tandem of Mitchell Rice of Edmond North and Gardner Oesterle of Edmond North in an 8-1 setback.
The East still defeated the West 12-6.
The 2023 All-State format saw each All-State player compete in two doubles matches, one with a teammate of the same gender and one with a teammate of the opposite gender.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Madi Faust of Vanoss helped the Small East defeat the Small West 41-36 Wednesday night at Sapulpa High School.
Tiani Ellison of Silo scored 10 second-half points to help the East hold on for the victory. Emily Robinson of Caddo followed with nine points. Faust finished with five points and a handful of rebounds.
Emma Stover of Okarche led the Small West with eight.
