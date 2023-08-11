DALE — Two local teams didn’t have much luck during the 49th Annual Dale Pirate Invitational during a pair of first-round games on Thursday.
Oktaha defeated the Byng Pirates 12-2 before host Dale disposed of Roff 11-2.
Roff is scheduled to play in a consolation game at 10 a.m. today and Byng will follow at 2 p.m. in another elimination contest.
Oktaha 12, Byng 2
The Tigers pulled away with an eight-run outburst in the bottom of the third inning that put Oktaha ahead 11-0.
Byng spoiled the shutout with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth and final inning.
Mason Carter and Kendon Wood led off that frame with back-to-back singles. After a double steal, Preston Welch pushed home a BHS run with a sacrifice fly. Wood scored on a base hit from Ryan Shelton but the Byng rally would stop there.
Oktaha’s Maddox Edwards hit a two-out, walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the fourth to end the game via the run rule.
The Pirates managed just four total hits, led by a 2-for-2 effort from Wood.
Dylan Walden and Edwards led a 13-hit Oktaha attack with three hits apiece. Walden finished 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Edwards went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Kipton Christian finished 2-for-2 and smacked a solo home run for the Tigers to lead off the huge third inning.
Bo Boatwright, Wood, Welch and Kix Stephens all saw action on the mound for Byng. That combination struck out two batters and walked six in 3.2 innings.
Christian was the winning hurler for Oktaha. He struck out five, walked none and allowed two earned runs in four innings.
Dale 11, Roff 2
The Tigers couldn’t get any offense going as Dale pitchers Cade Dickinson and Briar Turman combined to allow just one Roff hit.
Roff scored both of its runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Mason Dansby reached on a dropped third strike to start things off and Oliver Gregory followed with a one-out walk. Caden Graves then smashed an RBI double to right field — for his team’s lone hit of the contest — that made it 8-1.
Roff loaded the bases with two outs after Kaden Darnell was hit by a pitch. Gregory later scored on a Dale error to get the Tigers within 8-2.
Dale took full advantage of 12 walks and four hit batters in the contest. The Pirates came away with only five total hits, led by Jackson Harris who finished 2-for-3 with a walk, two doubles and three RBIs. Denton Forsythe finished 2-for-4 and also drove in three runs for the home team.
Dayton Forsythe walked four times and stole four bases for Dale.
