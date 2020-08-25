WILBURTON — The Byng Pirates got five RBIs by Seth Brecheen in an 11-3 win over Wister Saturday evening in the finals of the Eastern Oklahoma State Tournament.
Byng had advanced to the title game with a 2-0 semifinal victory over Rattan.
The Pirates, now 6-2 on the season, host Red Oak at 4 p.m. today.
Championship
Byng 11, Wister 3
The Pirates jumped out to an 8-0 lead after scoring six runs in the bottom of the second and never looked back.
Brecheen paced a 10-hit BHS attack, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, five RBIs and two runs scored. Bill McCarter finished 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and a run scored. Ried Johnson went 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored, while Parker Presley went 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored.
McCarter earned the pitching victory for Byng. He struck out five, walked five and allowed just one hit and two earned runs in six innings.
Matt Holzhammer absorbed the loss for the Wildcats. He struck out six, walked three and allowed four earned runs in 5.1 innings.
Byng took advantage of three Wister errors.
Conner Hall had the only Wister hit, going 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Semifinals
Byng 2, Rattan 0
Byng hurler Parker Presley outlasted Rattan ace Cal Birchfield in a classic pitcher’s duel.
Presley struck out seven, walked four and didn’t allowed a run in the complete-game win. Birchfield recorded five strikeouts with one walk and didn’t allow an earned run in six frames. Byng managed just four hits in the contest, while Rattan was limited to three.
The Pirates got both of their runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Trae Lowe started thing off with a base hit and later Seth Brecheen was hit by a pitch with one out.
A groundout by Bill McCarter put runners at second and third and both Lowe and Brecheen raced home on one of three Rattan errors in the contest.
Carson Capps had two of Byng’s hits, while Reid Johnson added a single.
