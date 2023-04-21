SULPHUR — The unranked and underdog Byng Lady Pirates captured a Class 5A District championship and they had to do it the hard way.
Byng was blown out by No. 19 Purcell 14-4 in its district opener in Sulphur and then won three consecutive games to capture the title. The Lady Pirates first slipped past No. 16 and host Sulphur 4-2 and then pushed past Purcell twice by counts of 8-6 and 20-11 to claim the crown. Byng improved to 12-13 on the year.
Coach Markus Carr and his club will now compete in a Class 5A Regional Tournament next week.
“It was really good to see them bounce back after Game 1 and just fight for three straight games. I’m happy they got what they worked for,” Carr told The Ada News.
Carr hopes the Lady Pirates can build on this success.
“We’ve been talking all year about playing the game the right way in every way. This group has invested in playing for the girl beside them and their parents are communicating the exact same message, and that’s helped them find something more within themselves,” he explained. “That’s what it’s going to take for Byng softball to take the next step. We will be talented, no doubt about it. If we can find that consistent confidence and build a gritty culture, this won’t be the only time they find success in the playoffs.”
Byng 20, Purcell 11
The Lady Pirates scored five runs in the top of the first inning and eight more in the second to jump out to a seemingly comfortable 13-0 lead.
Purcell didn’t go down quietly. The Lady Dragons erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the fourth to get within 13-8 and make things tight.
Byng got some more breathing room with a five-run volley in the top of the seventh inning before holding off a mini-Purcell rally in the bottom of the seventh.
Joelee Williams and Hailey Alexander led a 23-hit Byng attack with four hits apiece. Williams finished 4-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored and Alexander went 4-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs scored.
McKenzie Alford finished 3-for-5 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored from the top of the BHS lineup. Havyn Miller went 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored. Brayleigh Stephens ended up 3-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs scored for the Byng team and Aubrey Pope went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI.
Torri Gustin finished 1-for-2 with three intentional walks, an RBI and two runs scored for the Lady Pirates.
Ella Resendiz led Purcell at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, an intentional walk, five RBIs and two runs scored. Mac McKay, Lili Del Toro and Kailynn Helton all added two hits each in the 12-hit PHS offense.
Byng 8, Purcell 6
This time it was Purcell who struck first, scoring two runs in both the first and second innings to build a 4-0 lead.
Byng scored eight unanswered runs while holding the Lady Dragons scoreless over the next four innings to forge an 8-4 advantage.
The Lady Dragons scored two error-aided runs in the top of the seventh inning to get close before Byng secured the victory.
Freshman Aubrey Pope paced Byng at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored. Paige Ridgway, who pitched all four games for the Lady Pirates, finished 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two RBIs. Hailey Alexander went 2-for-3 with two runs scored for Byng.
Torri Gustin again received three intentional walks — twice with the bases loaded — and homered in her only official at-bat. She hit a solo shot to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning and collected three RBIs.
McKenzie Alford finished 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and scored twice in the 13-hit Byng attack.
Whitaker paced a 12-hit Purcell offense, going 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored. Kaylin Vazquez tripled and drove in a run for the Lady Dragons and Lili Del Toro cracked a double.
Byng 4, Sulphur 2
In this relatively quiet offensive contest, Byng scored all four of its runs in the bottom of the second inning to erase a 2-0 deficit.
Torri Gustin got things started for the Lady Pirates with a leadoff triple and quickly scored on an RBI single by Joelee Williams.
Back-to-back doubles by Chloe Gaines and Brayleigh Stephens produced another run and knotted the score at 2-2.
Aubrey Pope’s run-scoring single put Byng ahead 3-2. Stephens later hurried home on a sacrifice fly off the bat of McKenzie Alford that ended the scoring.
Sulphur was shut out over the final six innings and the Byng bats went silent through the final four frames.
Byng finished with seven hits and was led by Williams’ 2-for-3 showing.
Sulphur’s two first-inning runs came via a two-run triple by Codi Reid. Gracie Ratchford slapped a double and scored a run for the home team and Madelyn McClure and Brylie Sanford had the other two Lady Bulldog hits.
Purcell 14, Byng 4
The Lady Dragons jumped out to a 9-1 lead and the Lady Pirates couldn’t make up the difference.
Kaylin Vazquez led a 19-hit Purcell barrage, going 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, four RBIs and three runs scored. Ella Resendiz finished 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs and M McKay went 2-for-5 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored. K Wells finished 2-for-2 with two walks, a double and an RBI for Purcell.
Torri Gustin had two of Byng’s six total hits. She finished 2-for-2 with a solo home run, a two-RBI double, and an intentional walk. Joelee Williams had a hit and drove in Byng’s other run with a sac fly in the bottom of the third inning.
Byng’s other hits came from Paige Ridgway, Havyn Miller and Chloe Gaines.
