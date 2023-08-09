BYNG — The Byng High School baseball team buried shorthanded Earlsboro early in an 18-0 win in the season-opener for both teams Monday afternoon at Stokes Field.
Byng was scheduled to host Vanoss on Tuesday and now heads into the rugged 49th Annual Dale Pirate Baseball Invitational which begins Thursday and runs through Saturday. The Pirates (2-0) are scheduled to face Oktaha at 10 a.m. Thursday in a first-round matchup. Other squads in the 10-team field include the host Dale Pirates, Ft. Cobb-Broxton, Rattan, Amber-Pocasset, Roff, Canute, Tushka and Latta.
Byng 18, Earlsboro 0
Byng juniors Kendon Wood and Ryan Shelton, who had strong summers while playing for the Ada A’s American Legion baseball team, picked up right where they left off.
Wood cracked a two-RBI double to get the Byng offense started and Shelton later ripped a run-scoring triple as the Pirates pushed across six runs in the bottom of the first inning. Callen Leslie added an RBI double in the early uprising.
Mason Carter doubles and Shelton supplied a two-RBI single in another six-run Byng outburst in the bottom of the second inning.
Byng made it triple-sixes with six final runs in the bottom of the third inning without the aid of a hit.
The Pirates got help from the Earlsboro pitching staff which combined to walk nine batters, hit two more, threw several untimely wild pitches and commited four balks.
Byng finished with eight hits in the contest, led by Shelton’s 2-for-2 outing that included three RBIs and two runs scored.
BHS starting pitcher Naaman Lee was dominant on the mound. He struck out the first five batters he faced. He and reliever Bo Boatwright nearly combined for four perfect innings before an Earlsboro hitter reached on an error with two outs in the top of the fourth inning. Boatwright finished with two strikeouts.
Earlsboro had only eight players in uniform and was forced to record an automatic out each time the nine-hole spot came around in the lineup.
