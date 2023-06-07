The Ada Braves are scheduled to meet Shawnee Diamond Jaxx in a road and home series this week.
The Post 72 club travels to Varnum High School on Thursday to battle Shawnee at 4:30 p.m. The locals will then host the Diamond Jaxx at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Ada High School’s Cougar Field.
Ada American Legion general manager Darrell Monroe also told The Ada News that the Oklahoma American Legion State Tournament has been scheduled for July 20-22 at Cougar Field.
“We’re excited to get to host the American Legion State Tournament,” he said. “It will give our fans a chance to watch our guys compete for a state championship.”
Meanwhile, the Ada A’s are headed to a tournament this weekend hosted by Coffeyville Community College in Coffeyville, Kansas. The A’s begin play on Saturday, taking on Evo Elite Owens at 3 pm. and Diamond at 5 p.m. The Post 72 club has an early doubleheader on Sunday. The A’s meet Evo Elite Pennington at 9 a.m. and the 417 Pirates at 11 a.m. All games are at CCC’s Walter Johnson Park.
