The Ada A’s capped off a Monday sweep at the Seminole Festival with a 6-0 victory over the Shawnee Post Diamond Jaxx.
Byng pitcher Kendon Wood — who will be a junior for the Pirates this year — tossed a no-hitter for the Post 72 club.
The Ada Braves were also dominant at the festival. They shut out Bethany Post 12 5-0 before pushing past Shawnee 6-1. The Braves improved to 15-1-1 on the summer heading to the 5th Annual Arnold Lankford Classic in Elk City. Ada will face perennial summer powerhouse Southwest Shockers Black Team at noon in pool play. On Friday, the Braves meet War Baseball at 2 p.m. and will battle the host Elk City Mudcats-Smith team at 8 p.m. in the late game on Saturday. The championship round will be played on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the A’s summer schedule continues with four games at another East Central University 16U Showcase this weekend. The Post 72 club faces OK Prime at 8 a.m. on Saturday before battling Evo Elite-Owens at noon. On Sunday, the A’s face Evo Elite-Pennington at 10 a.m. and finish up with a game against All American at 6 p.m.
The A’s are now 11-8-1 this summer.
Ada A’s 6, Shawnee 0
Wood struck out four, walked two and hit one batter in the impressive complete-game outing. He needed just 61 pitches in six innings of work. Wood walked Lane Morris to lead off the game and Cash Kuiper reached on a free pass with two outs in the top of the fifth inning. He hit Griffen Young with a pitch with two outs in the top of the second inning. Wood retired 13 of 14 batters to end the game.
Ada got off to a quick start offensively, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Keith Cook and JD Dugan led off with back-to-back walks before Wood blooped a single to center field that loaded the bases.
Brock Boyles followed with a two-RBI single that made it 2-0. Ryan Shelton knocked in a run with a base hit and Boyles scored on a groundout by Luke Foreman to put the Post 72 club on top 4-0.
The A’s took advantage of more wildness by Shawnee Jaxx pitcher Tyler Norton in the bottom of the third inning after he hit Shelton with a pitch to start the frame and issued back-to-back walks to Foreman and Cade Stick.
Shelton later scored on a wild pitch and Foreman raced home on a Shawnee error to give the A’s their 6-0 cushion.
Norton struck out eight Ada A’s batters in five innings but also finished with five walks and hit three in five innings of work.
The Post 72 club managed just four total hits, led by Shelton who went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.
Ada Braves
The Braves’ offense was paced by Tupelo products Cash Wafford and Dalton O’Dell who both had four hits in the doubleheader.
Braves head coach Garrett Lemons said he sent a lot of arms to the pitcher’s mound in preparation for the loaded Arnold Lankford Classic.
“We threw a lot of pitching at both teams yesterday to get ready for the Elk City tournament this weekend,” he said.
