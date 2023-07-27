It was a good day to be an Ada Cougar — or even a Lady Cougar — at the 2023 All-State Tennis matches held Tuesday night at the University of Tulsa’s Case Center.
All-Stater Ava Bolin was selected to receive the Wally Smith Scholarship by the Oklahoma Tennis Coaches Association and was presented the award before the start of the matches. As a bonus, Bolin also sang the national anthem before the competition got underway.
Bill Nelson, who came out of retirement to coach the Ada Junior High Tennis teams last spring, was named the OTCA Junior High Coach of the Year at the All-State games. Ada High School head coach Terry Swopes was named the OTCA Class 5A Coach of the Year.
“We know how blessed we are at Ada to have coach Swopes and coach Nelson,” said Ada Athletic Director Christie Jennings. “It’s great when people outside of our school system acknowledge that too. You won’t find two coaches more knowledgeable about tennis and mentoring kids. They are tremendous coaches and even better human beings. They make everyone around them better. They are very deserving of these awards.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.