It took a while for the Ada High School girls basketball team to shake free from Lone Grove in their opening scrimmage of the 2023 Ada Summer Shootout Monday morning inside the Cougar Activity Center.
However, Ada finally cooled the Lady Longhorns off with a 12-0 surge midway through the second half and put the Lady Longhorns away 39-30.
All the Summer Shootout games are played with 15-minute halves and a running clock.
Ada High girls basketball coach Christie Jennings said sometimes you don’t know what you’re going to get during summer tussles. Before Monday, the Lady Cougars hadn’t been involved in any sort of team basketball drills since June 13.
“Summer is just so up and down. You never know who you’re going to have or who might be banged up. All summer long we’ve had kids step up in different roles and played well at times,” she said. “I think it just took us a minute to get going. We hadn’t done anything as a team in two weeks. It’s been a little bit since we’ve been on the floor together. I think we’ll get better as the week goes.”
Currently, the leader of the banged-up crew is post player Tyley Dotson, who suffered a knee injury by stepping on third base awkwardly during a summer softball game. The extent of her injury is unknown but she won’t be participating in the Summer Shootout. Senior Makaviya Nelson has also missed the entire summer rehabbing from ACL surgery.
Jennings expected other Ada players to miss games this week due to various other conflicts. In fact, she said as few as five varsity players might be available at times on Tuesday.
“We think we’re going to be able to go nine or 10 deep so this (being shorthanded) is going to benefit us in the long run — putting together some different lineups this week. It’s going to make us stronger and a lot deeper,” she said. “This group has a chance to be one of the deepest groups we’ve had in quite a while.”
Note: The popular Summer Shootout Two-Minute Tournament has been canceled this year.
Welcome, Sadie
New sophomore Sadie Epps saw her first action with the Lady Cougars on Monday. She was a key player as a freshman at Norman North High School last year. Epps is the daughter of former Ada tennis star Summer Nelson Epps and the niece of Ada tennis coach Terry Swopes.
It will be the first Nelson female athlete to compete for Ada High School in years.
“I’m super excited about her,” Jennings said. “She’s going to provide a spark defensively and she’s got a chance offensively to be pretty good once the nerves calm down.”
Game numbers
Ada junior Sania Richardson looked like she was in midseason form already, erupting for a game-high 24 points. She finished 8-of-14 from the field and hit a trio of 3-point baskets. She also had a pair of steals.
Senior Jakobi Williams added eight points and Gracey Dotson followed with seven.
Rylynn Truett had four rebounds for the Lady Cougars and Abbey Strong finished with three rebounds and four steals. Sadie Epps contributed two steals for the hosts.
Lone Grove was able to stay close by hitting six 3-pointers in the game, five in the first half.
Richardson’s long 3-pointer put Ada ahead 21-18 at halftime.
A total of 30 teams — junior varsity and varsity — are competing in the 2023 Ada Summer Shootout at four different gyms.
