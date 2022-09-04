ARDMORE — The Ada High School football team jumped out to a 28-0 lead and blitzed Class 5A No. 9 Ardmore 35-18 Friday night at Noble Stadium.
The Cougars got two huge touchdown receptions from Andrew Hughes and a pick-6 from Jack Morris and led 21-0 at halftime.
Kaden Gallagher rushed in from 6 yards out early in the third period to push the Ada advantage to 28-0.
Ada quarterback Carter Freeland threw for 170 yards and the two TDs to Hughes, who had 116 yards via three catches.
Tailback Darius Gilmore led the Ada ground game with 59 hard-earned yards on 14 carries.
A more detailed report will be included in Tuesday's edition of The Ada News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.