The 2023 Ada Tennis camp is scheduled to being Monday at the Ada Tennis Center.
Session 1 will run Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m to 9:30 a.m. Session 2 is scheduled for June 12-15, Session 3 is set for June 19-22 and the camp will conclude with Session 4 from June 26-29.
Cost is $60 per camper. A Discount will be given for multiple siblings and multiple camp sessions.
For more information, junior high and high school players can contest Terry Swopes at swopest@adapss.com.
