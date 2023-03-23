Ada senior Samuel Rhynes scored the lone goal of the game and keeper Benton Rhynes did the rest in the Cougars’ 1-0 victory over arch-rival McAlester at home Tuesday night.
Ada evened its record to 2-2 on the year, while the Cougars handed the Buffaloes their first loss of the year as McAlester left town at 4-1.
“It was an important victory for the Cougars,” said firstyear Ada boys coach Larry Morgan. “It was a cagey affair with both teams testing each other with waves of attacks and stellar defense.”
In the girls opener, Ada started a sweep with a convincing 4-1 win over McAlester. The Lady Cougars improved to 3-1, while McAlester dropped to 3-2 Both team are headed to the 2023 Rose Rock Tournament in Noble today. The Cougars meet Shawnee at 11:30 a.m. and the Ada girls face El Reno at 4 p.m.
BOYS Ada 1, McAlester 0.
The goal by Sam Rhynes was a thing of beauty — a backward header from pointblank range. “He was able to score an incredible header over the McAlester goalkeeper,” Morgan said. “As the game drew on, the Buffaloes pressed hard in an attempt to bring the game level, but our defense and freshman goalkeeper Benton Rhynes held firm to ensure the shutout.”
Howard also gave big credit to junior Emilio Benton for helping out milk time off the clock toward the end of the contest.
Ada senior Samuel Rhynes (7) sends a header toward the goal during a contest against McAlester Tuesday night at Ada High School.
Rhynes scored the lone goal of the game in the Cougars’ 1-0 victory.
The Ada boys play Shawnee at 11:30 a.m. today at the 2023 Rose Rock Tournament in Noble.
“Emilio was able to hold the ball through some wonderful dribbling to run out the clock,” Morgan said.
GIRLS Ada 4, McAlester 1
Four different players scored goals for the Lady Cougars. Ariana Solorio, Angie Long, McKayla Rios and Nina Benton all found the net for Ada.
“It was a complete team effort and it would be impossible to single out one player that played the best,” said Ada girls coach Cole Jones. “From Naely Velazquez making great saves in the net as a freshman to our forwards Ariana Solorio and Angie Long scoring a goal a piece, everyone played well.”
Cole also praised the efforts of Ada midfielders Konner Bickerstaff, Kennadee Bickerstaff, Isabella King and Rios.
“The midfield left everything on the field as well,” he said.
Ada’s back line also did a good job of keeping the Lady Buffalo offense in check.
“The back line also did a tremendous job of keeping Mcalester locked down. Ashley Matzkvech, Karris Eaves, Carmen West, Elso Munoz and Marybeth Johnson did a great job. I am extremely proud of this group and look forward to them continuing to grow,” Jones said.
