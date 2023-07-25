After a good week of workouts at the Padded Skills Camp earlier this month, the transition into two-a-day practices should be smooth according to Ada High football coach Brad O’Steen.
The Cougars engaged in four days of morning drills during the Padded Skills Camp, which took place July 10-13. Following the camp, they returned to Summer Pride workouts last week. The Summer Pride program will continue through Aug. 3. Ada players will then get three days off before two-a-days begin on Aug. 7.
O’Steen said he was proud of his team for absorbing what it learned during the spring and implementing it during the Padded Skills Camp.
“We were really happy with our retention level. The guys did a really good job of maintaining their knowledge from what they were taught during the spring. So we were basically able to pick up where we left off in the spring and go straight into our padded skills camp,” O’Steen explained. “We had a really good week. We were able to teach and get a lot of things put in.”
O’Steen said the Ada defense — lead by veteran linebackers George Maddox and Fisher Marr — performed well during the Padded Skills Camp.
“I thought our team defense was really good, led by Fisher Marr and George Maddux,” he said. “They had a really good camp. The secondary was good. We just had a good camp defensively in pretty much every spot.”
The Ada High coaching staff added a good number of new plays and formations on offense during the camp.
“Offensively, we threw a lot of new information at them so they were still a little hesitant. But we pushed them mentally and got a lot of things in,” O’Steen said. “Now, when we start two-a-days, they’ve heard it before and seen it before. When we talk about it then, hopefully, they’ll remember it from camp and can jump in and keep rolling.”
Brock Boyles, who started several games for the Ada football team as a freshman while filling in for injured senior Carter Freeland, will start for the Cougars this fall. However, he’ll get help from junior signal-caller Kolten Carlock.
“Right now we’re looking at a two-quarterback system. If we had to play today, (the starter) would be Brock. He’s more of a pocket passer where Carlock is more of a tailback, wildcat quarterback who can run the ball. He still throws the ball pretty well, but he brings a different style to the position,” O’Steen said. “We’re going to go into the season trying to have a two-quarterback system. That’s kind of how we’ve built our offense this year. It’s a lot of the same stuff we do, we’re just doing it out of different sets.”
O’Steen said about 60 players entering grades 9-12 participated in the Padded Skills Camp.
“We didn’t have everybody. When it’s all said and done we’re going to be at about 45 with the sophomores and up. We’ll have about 30 or so freshmen,” he said. “We have a good-sized freshman group.”
O’Steen said he didn’t know exactly how many freshmen would be included on the varsity roster this year.
Ada’s lone preseason scrimmage is scheduled for Aug. 18 when Marlow comes to town. The Cougars open the season with a “Zero Week” road contest against Durant on Aug. 25.
