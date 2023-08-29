LATTA — The Ada High softball team ended the Pontotoc County Invitational on a high note with a pair of victories Saturday in games hosted by Latta.
The Lady Cougars slipped by Lexington 5-4 in Game 1 before cruising past Stonewall 6-1 in the second game.
Ada, now 6-7 on the season, has another busy week ahead. Coach Jeremy Strong’s bunch hosted Sulphur Monday, travels to local rival Byng at 5 p.m. today and heads to Pauls Valley at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Ada 5, Lexington 4
With the time limit about to expire, the game was tied at 3-3 heading into the fourth inning.
Ada scored twice in the top of the fourth thanks to a two-out rally. McKenzi Burden led off with a base hit and with one out, she advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Abbey Strong. Rylynn Truett then drew a two-out walk before Trenity Duvall came up with a single to load the bases.
Sophomore Kiki Williams then delivered a clutch two-RBI base hit that put Ada ahead 5-3. Williams had blasted a two-run homer in the top of the third inning that knotted the score at 3-3.
The Lady Bulldogs scored an error-aided run with two outs in the bottom of the fourth before the Lady Cougars finally shut the door.
Williams led a seven-hit Ada offense, going 2-for-2 with four RBIs. Ariana Munoz finished 2-for-3 and scored a run for the locals, while Gracey Dotson had the other Ada hit.
Lexington (5-11) also ended up with seven hits. Maison Sissney led the way, going 2-for-2 with a double. Kiely Givens finished 1-for-2 with a walk, a double and a run scored while Kora Parker, Marisa Northrup and Abby Sample all had one hit and drove in one run for the Lady Bulldogs.
Karsyn Woods picked up the pitching win for Ada. She struck out three, walked five and allowed three earned runs in four innings.
Ada 6, Stonewall 1
Rylynn Truett cracked a two-run homer and Abbey Strong had three hits to help the Lady Cougars grab the victory.
Truett followed an RBI double by Strong with her big blast in the bottom of the first inning to put Ada ahead 3-0 early.
Ada scored three more runs in the bottom of the fourth. That spree included a two-run base knock by Strong.
Truett finished 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Ariana Munoz, Trenity Duvall and Kiki Williams also had hits for the Lady Cougars.
Stonewall (5-10) managed just three hits in the contest. Jakobi Worcester finished 1-for-1 with a walk and an RBI. Landree Dye and Lily Wyche had the other Lady Longhorn hits.
Woods and Ariana Munoz both pitched in the game for Ada. They combined for seven strikeouts and two walks.
