DUNCAN — The Ada High school football game scheduled for Friday night at Duncan was canceled due to inclement weather.
Initially, there was a one-hour delay due to rain and lightening, pushing the start time to nearly 8 p.m. but another round of storms was scheduled to pass through the Duncan area at approximately 8:30 p.m. so school officials decided to cancel the game entirely.
Rain had already soaked the Duncan High School football field before the first delay.
"It was raining pretty good ... and it was a steady rain. We could have got on the field ... but there was another storm supposed to come through at 8:30. The coaches didn't want to start and then have to stop again," said Ada athletic director Bryan Harwell. "You have district (games) next week and we just thought the wise decision was to cancel."
The non-district contest will not be made up.
The Cougars host Coweta next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.