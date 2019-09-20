I love a rainy night

Fans sit through a downpour while waiting for the Week 3 football game between Ada and Ducan to start Friday night in Duncan. The game was delayed due to rain and lightening and then canceled before it kicked off due to inclement weather in the Duncan area.

 Andy Morphew | CNHI Sports Oklahoma

DUNCAN — The Ada High school football game scheduled for Friday night at Duncan was canceled due to inclement weather.

Initially, there was a one-hour delay due to rain and lightening, pushing the start time to nearly 8 p.m. but another round of storms was scheduled to pass through the Duncan area at approximately 8:30 p.m. so school officials decided to cancel the game entirely.

Rain had already soaked the Duncan High School football field before the first delay.

"It was raining pretty good ... and it was a steady rain. We could have got on the field ... but there was another storm supposed to come through at 8:30. The coaches didn't want to start and then have to stop again," said Ada athletic director Bryan Harwell. "You have district (games) next week and we just thought the wise decision was to cancel."

The non-district contest will not be made up.

The Cougars host Coweta next Friday.

Contact Jeff Cali by email at jcali@theadanews.com.

Tags

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

Recommended for you