The Ada High School softball team nearly rallied from an early 4-0 deficit but couldn’t complete the comeback in a 4-3 loss to Sulphur Monday at the Ada High Softball Complex.
Coach Jeremy Strong’s bunch fell to 6-8 overall and 2-4 in District 4A-4 play, while Sulphur left town at 8-7 and 6-1.
In another District 4A-4 matchup on Monday, the Byng Lady Pirates dropped a 2-0 decision to host Dickson.
The Lady Comets improved to 10-5 and 4-2, while Byng dipped to 6-9 and 3-4.
Byng hosted Ada on Tuesday. The Lady Cougars travel to Pauls Valley on Thursday, while Byng is at home against Sulphur.
Sulphur 4, Ada 3
Ada has now lost four games this season by two runs or less.
After the Lady Bulldogs built a 4-0 lead after four innings, Ada started its comeback bid in the bottom of the fifth.
Josie Morgan and Makenzi Burden began the frame with back-to-back walks and Ariana Munoz reached on a Sulphur error after trying to move the runners over with a sacrifice bunt.
Morgan stole home and Burden advanced to third on the play to make it 4-1.
Rylynn Truett then emptied the bases when she belted a two-RBI double to left field that cut the Sulphur advantage to 4-3.
However, Truett would end up being stranded at third after a stolen base.
The Lady Cougars collected five hits in the game from five different players. Trenity Duvall slapped a double and drew a walk and Abbey Strong, Gracey Dotson and Burden had the other AHS hits.
Savannah Patrick led a nine-hit Sulphur attack, going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Codi Reid finished 2-for-2 with two triples, a walk, two RBIs and a run scored and Chloe Drawbaugh ended up 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
Kensley Rochelle was tough in the circle for the Lady Bulldogs. She struck out eight, walked five and allowed two earned runs in the complete-game outing.
Karsyn Woods pitched well in defeat for Ada. She struck out four and walked just one in seven innings.
Dickson 2, Byng 0
Dickson ace Riley Mays kept the Byng offense in check the entire way. She struck out eight, walked one and allowed just three hits in seven shutout innings.
BHS freshman hurler Piper Presley went toe-to-toe with Mays the entire way. She struck out one, walked two and allowed just two earned runs in six innings.
Dickson finally broke a scoreless tie by scoring both of its runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Karly Williamson led off with a double and scored on a base hit by Emma Gore, who advanced to second during the play. Gore moved to second during the play and later scored on back-to-back groundouts.
Byng’s three hits came from McKenzie Alford, Presley and Brayleigh Stephens.
