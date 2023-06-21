After going 3-1 at the Conners State June Classic over the weekend in Warner, the Ada Braves are coming home to play in the East Central University Showcase.
The Braves meet LABA-Arthur at 8:30 a.m. in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday morning at Ken Turner Field. The Post 72 club will then battle the Evo Elite-Hughes at 10:30 a.m.
On Sunday, coach Garrett Lemons’ club faces Evo-Elite Moore at 4:30 p.m. before finishing up with a game against the Elk City Mudcats Post 181 at 6:30 p.m.
On Friday, the Braves beat MCB 11-2 before shutting out the OK Prime 5-0. Elvis Edwards and Walt Kerr both pitched complete games in those victories. Edwards struck out seven and Kerr recorded eight Ks.
The Midwest Nationals handed the Braves their first loss of the season on Saturday by a slim 3-2 count. The Braves then quickly got back on track with a 15-2 victory over the Southeast Prospects.
