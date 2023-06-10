VARNUM — Moss product Kason Pruitt threw six strong innings to help the Ada Braves knock off Shawnee Diamond Jaxx 7-1 Thursday night at Varnum High School.
Pruitt struck out six in the solid start for the Post 72 club.
The Braves were scheduled to host the same Shawnee team Friday night at Cougar Field.
Pete Goodson of Tushka paced a 13-hit Ada attack, going 3-for-4 with a home run and a double. Dalton O’Dell of Tupelo went 2-for-3 with a double for the Braves, while Kason Hull of Tushka finished 2-for-2 with two walks.
Ada High’s Elvis Edwards also had two hits, while Tagen Simon went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks for the visitors. Walt Kerr of Tushka and Davin Weller of Tupelo both slapped doubles for the Post 72 club.
Coach Garrett Lemon’s club was coming off a successful trip to a two-day tournament hosted by North Arkansas College. The Braves posted a pair of shutout victories on Saturday, defeating EVO Elite Moore 4-2 in their first game on Sunday and battling LABA-Miller to a 4-4 draw in the fifth inning before the game was canceled due to no lights at the Northark Baseball Field.
