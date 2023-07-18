ELK CITY — The Ada Braves fell into a 7-0 hole, committed five errors and dropped a disappointing 11-3 decision to Offspeed 18U in the semifinals of the 5th Annual Arnold Lankford Classic Sunday at Ackley Park in Elk City.
The Post 72 squad opened the tournament with three straight pool-play victories. They shut out the Southwest Shockers Black squad 8-0, defeated WAR Baseball 10-3 and rolled past the host Elk City Mudcats-Smith team 13-1.
The Braves will be the host team for the 2023 Oklahoma American Legion Majors State Tournament which kicks off Thursday at Ada High School’s Cougar Field. That event will run through Sunday (if necessary). The complete state tournament bracket was not available as of press time.
The Braves will enter the state tournament sporting an impressive 18-2-1 record.
The Tushka High School duo of Tagen Simon and Walt Kerr were named to the Arnold Lankford Classic All-Tournament team.
Semifinals Offspeed 18U 11, Ada Braves 3
Offspeed, based out of Amarillo, Texas, scored three runs in the top of the first inning and added two runs in both the second and third frames to bolt to a 7-0 lead.
The Braves got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third inning.
Tagen Simon got things started for the Post 72 club with a one-out base hit and Dalton O’Dell followed with a walk. Pete Goodson was then hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Walt Kerr then delivered a two-RBI single to get Ada within 7-2.
Offspeed hurler Isaac Garza got out of the jam without further damage with back-to-back strikeouts.
The Braves’ final run came in the bottom of the fifth when O’Dell was hit by a pitch, Goodson singled and Kerr followed with another run-scoring hit to make it 8-3.
The Offspeed club scored three times in the top of the sixth and final inning.
Ada collected six total hits in the game and was led by Kerr, who finished 2-for-2 with a walk and three RBIs. Simon also had two hits for the locals, while Goodson and Caden McHatton had the other Post 72 singles.
Zack Swinney led an eight-hit Offspeed attack, going 2-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored. Conner Haezle went 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored, while Kaden Juarez finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and scored twice. Mason Gilbert and Cody Mills both cracked doubles for the winners.
Garza was magnificent on the mound for the Texans. He struck out 11, walked three and allowed just three earned runs in six innings. The Offspeed squad went on to win the tournament and Graza was named the tournament’s MVP.
Pool Play Ada Braves 13, Elk City Mudcats 1
Ada hurler Walter Kerr didn’t allow an earned run in five strong innings. He struck out three and walked two in the complete-game effort.
He also helped his own cause at the plate, going 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a run scored.
The Post 72 club scored two runs in each of the first three innings to build a 6-0 lead. The Braves put the game out of reach with a seven-run outburst in the top of the fifth frame.
Colton Bourland also had two hits in a 10-hit Braves offense. He finished 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored. Cash Wafford finished 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Emmett Koonce went 2-for-2 with an RBI.
Tagen Simon ended up 1-for-2 with two walks and scored three times for the Braves.
Clay Randall and Dalton Williams had two hits each for the Mudcats, while Brand Wilson hit a double.
Note: There was no information made available from the other Ada Braves games at the Arnold Lankford Classic as of press time.
