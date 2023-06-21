SEMINOLE — The Ada A’s American Legion baseball team ended up splitting its final two games at the Diamond Prospects Turfwar Showdown over the weekend in Seminole.
Coach Morgan Turner’s bunch dropped a 6-1 decision to the Cooperstown Cobras Seltzer before leaving the tournament on a high note after disposing of a Mudcats 18U squad 14-2 late Friday night.
The A’s are now 7-6-1 heading into the 41st Annual Route 66 Shootout scheduled for Thursday through Saturday at Rader Park in Weatherford. The Post 72 club plays a doubleheader on Thursday, facing the Shockers Black at 12:45 p.m. before meeting the Travelers Blue at 3 p.m.
The Aa’s will play another twinbill on Friday, starting with a 4:45 p.m. matchup with the Shockers Red before meeting the Travelers Red at 7 p.m. The locals then battle the host Weatherford club at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday.
Cooperstown 6, Ada A’s 1
The A’s scored a run in the top of the third inning to tie the score at 1-1. Kendon Wood laced a one-out triple to left field to get the locals started and later scored on a passed ball.
But that’s all the offense the A’s could muster.
The Cobras took control with three runs in the fifth inning and scored a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Reid Brezina earned the pitching win for the Texas club. He struck out four, walked three and didn’t allow an earned run in six solid innings. H Lockwood pitched a scoreless seventh inning for Cooperstown.
Brock Boyles got the start on the hill for the A’s. He struck out four, walked six and allowed four runs in 4.1 innings. Wood tossed the final 1.2 innings and finished with two strikeouts while allowing just one earned run.
Wood, a Byng High School product, had two of four Post 72 hits in the contest. The A’s also got singles from Ryan Shelton and Boyles.
The Cobras finished with six hits by six different players. Landon Snider and Hayden Sawyers both hit triples for the winners. Sawyers also drove in three runs.
Ada A’s 14, Mudcats 16U 2
The Post 72 youngsters jumped out to an early 6-0 lead and erupted for seven runs in the top of the fifth inning to end the game early.
JD Dugan led a nine-hit Ada offense, going 2-for-3 with two triples, a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored. Brock Boyles went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored and leadoff hitter Kendon Wood finished 1-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and three runs scored. Cade Stick went 1-for-2 with a double, three RBIs, two walks and a run scored. Colten Cole ended up 1-for-1 with three walks and a run scored. C McElroy drove in a run for the A’s and Eli Justus walked once and scored a pair of runs.
A’s newcomer Jett Runyan of Sulphur earned the pitching win. He struck out four, walked two and allowed two earned runs in 4.1 innings of work. Luke Foreman recorded the final two outs for the winners.
Ada Braves to play at ECU
After going 3-1 at the Conners State June Classic over the weekend in Warner, the Ada Braves are coming home to play in the East Central University Showcase.
The Braves meet LABA-Arthur at 8:30 a.m. in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday morning at Ken Turner Field. The Post 72 club will then battle the Evo Elite-Hughes at 10:30 a.m.
On Sunday, coach Garrett Lemons’ club faces Evo-Elite Moore at 4:30 p.m. before finishing up with a game against the Elk City Mudcats Post 181 at 6:30 p.m.
On Friday, the Braves beat MCB 11-2 before shutting out the OK Prime 5-0. Elvis Edwards and Walt Kerr both pitched complete games in those victories. Edwards struck out seven and Kerr recorded eight Ks.
The Midwest Nationals handed the Braves their first loss of the season on Saturday by a slim 3-2 count. The Braves then quickly got back on track with a 15-2 victory over the Southeast Prospects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.