WARNER — The Ada A’s wrapped up play at the 2023 Conners State June Showcase by winning one of its final three games.
The Post 72 club shut down OK Gray 6-1 Saturday night behind a good pitching effort from Cade Stick. However, the A’s — now 3-4 on the season — dropped a tough 2-1 decision to EE Stix on Friday and fell to Springdale 7-5 on Sunday.
Ada A’s 6, OK Gray 1
The Ada A’s led just 2-1 through five innings before getting some breathing room with a four-run outburst in the top of the sixth inning.
Colten Cole led off the big frame with a triple and scored on an RBI double by Ryan Shelton to put the locals ahead 3-1.
Shelton later scored on a one-out, run-scoring single by Cade Stick that made it 4-1. Eli Justus followed with a single and Brayden McGilbray walked to load the bases.
Ada scored two more runs when JD Dugan reached on a two-out error.
The A’s collected seven hits in the game by seven different players.
Kendson Wood blasted a triple and drove in a run for the Post 72 team. Dugan also had a hit and scored a run and Keith Cook had the other Ada single.
Stick turned in a nice pitching outing. He struck out three, didn’t walk a batter and allowed just one earned run in a complete-game performance.
Trey Tanner hit a double and Elijah Gardener drove in a run for OK Gray.
EE Stix 2, Ada A’s 1
The Ada A’s managed just two hits against EE Stix hurler Ty Talkington and Cinco Goulsby.
The locals struck first with a run in the top of the first inning. The A’s loaded the bases with one out when JD Dugan was hit by a pitch, Keith Cook walked and Colten Cole reached on an error. Dugan scored when Kendon Wood grounded out to second base to put the A’s on top 1-0.
The Stix answered in the bottom of the first when Jason Joseph doubled with one out and scored on a groundout by Talkington.
Joseph scored what turned out to be the game-winning in the bottom of the third when he reached on an error, stole second and third and raced home on a sacrifice fly by AJ Carpenter.
Talkington struck out seven, walked two and didn’t allow an earned run in 5.1 innings to earn the mound win.
Dugan was solid in defeat for the A’s. He struck out three, walked four and allowed one earned run in six innings.
Springdale 7, Ada A’s 5
The A’s out-hit Springdale 12-5 but committed two errors and surrendered eight walks.
Keith Cook, Kendon Wood, Luke Foreman, Cade Stick and Brayden McGilbray all had two hits each for the Post 72 club. Cook finished 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored; Foreman went 2-for-3 with two runs scored; Stick went 2-for-4 with two RBIS and McGilbray finished 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.