WARNER — The Ada A’s found themselves stuck in an early hole and couldn’t climb out in an 11-2 loss to Sandlot Roberts 2025 16U Thursday night at the 2023 Connors State June Showcase.
The A’s fell to 2-2 on the young summer, while the Sandlot club also starts off at 2-2. The Post 72 club met EE Sticks Friday night and returns to action at 6 p.m. tonight against the OK Gray.
Sandlot Roberts scored six runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back. The Tulsa club then went on to forge an 11-0 advantage heading into the bottom of the fifth inning.
The A’s scored twice in the fifth frame but needed two more runs to avoid the run rule.
Ryan Shelton led off the fifth with a double for the A’s and scored when Brayden McGilbray reached base on an error to make it 11-1. However, McGilbray was thrown out trying to advance to second during the play.
Luke Foreman was then hit by a pitch but was forced out when JD Dugan reached on a fielder’s choice.
Keith Cook then clubbed an RBI double to push across the A’s final run of the contest.
Cook and Kendon Wood both had two hits each in a six-hit Post 72 offense.
Jacob Baker finished 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI in a 14-hit Sandlot attack. Brayden Ringer went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored and Landon Thiel finished 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Kamden Neal and Hayden LeClair also had two hits for Sandlot Roberts. LeClair also drove in two runs.
Dylan Holmes earned the pitching win for Sandlot Roberts. He struck out three, walked one and allowed two earned runs in the five-inning affair.
Foreman absorbed the mound loss for the A’s. He got relief help from Wood, Cade Stick and McGilbray.
