WEATHERFORD — It wasn’t the start the Ada A’s American Legion baseball team had hoped for Thursday at the 41st Annual Route 66 Shootout.
The Post 72 team locked horns with two perennial powerhouse summer baseball teams to open play at the tournament, hosted by Rader Park in Weatherford and came out on the short end of both contests.
The Southwest Shockers Black 18U edged the Ada A’s 6-3 in the opener before the Woodward Travelers 18U Blue team pulled away late in a 10-2 victory.
The Ada squad played another doubleheader on Friday, facing the Southwest Shockers Red team and the Woodward Travelers Red squad. The A’s wrap up tournament play in Weatherford today, meeting the host team at 12:15 p.m.
Shockers Black 6, Ada A’s 3
The A’s trailed 5-1 early before scoring two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to get within striking distance. However, the veteran Shockers club held Ada scoreless over the final three innings.
Luke Foreman led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a base hit to left field and scurried to second via a Shockers’ error during the play. Foreman scored when Kyler Gaddis reached safely on the second Southwest miscue of the inning to get the A’s within 5-2. Gaddis, who advanced to second on the play, moved to third on a groundout by Brayden McGilbray. He easily scored on an RBI double to center field by Kendon Wood.
Wood led a seven-hit Ada attack, going 2-for-4 with a run scored. Brock Boyles also had two hits for the A’s. JD Duggan and Colten Cole had the other Post 72 hits.
Five Southwest Shocker players had two hits each in a 14-hit offense. Dakota Roberts finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored; Anthony Elkouri went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored; Brodie Rogers finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI; Lawson McCullough went 2-for-4; and Kaden Harris finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Cade Stick pitched well in defeat for the Ada A’s. He struck out four and walked only one batter in 6.2 innings. Wood recorded the final out for the locals.
Harris earned the mound win. He struck out four, walked one and allowed three earned runs in 6.1 innings of work. McCullough got the final two out for the Shockers.
Travelers Blue 10, Ada A’s 2
The game was tied at 2-2 before the Travelers broke open the tight game with a six-run volley in the bottom of the fourth inning to seize control.
The A’s scored both of their runs in the top of the second inning to take a 2-1 lead.
Kyler Gaddis got things started for the A’s with a leadoff walk and Eli Justus followed with a single to center field. After the Woodward squad recorded two quick outs, both A’s runners advanced to a pair of wild pitches. Gaddis raced home on the second misfire to tie the game at 1-1. One pitch later Kendon Wood belted an RBI double to left field to put the A’s ahead 2-1.
Camden Pascher clubbed a one-out double in the bottom of the second that drove home a run and knotted the score at 2-2.
The Travelers’ big six-run outburst in the fourth was capped by a three-run homer from Leedey High School standout Luke Puffinbarger. He finished 2-for-4 with six RBIs to lead a 10-hit Woodward offense.
Cameron Pruitt finished 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored for the winners and Pascher went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored. Brody Terbush finished 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored, while Kaden Spray ended up 1-fo-r3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
The Ada A’s finished the game with five hits from five different players. JD Dugan, Brock Boyles and Colten Cole all had base knocks for the locals.
Dugan absorbed the mound loss for the A’s. He struck out five and walked three in 4.1 innings.
Tyler Price got the start and the win for Woodward. He struck out four, walked three and allowed two earned runs in two innings. He got relief help from Jake Peeler and Cooper Jones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.