SEMINOLE — The Ada A’s American Legion baseball team jumped out to an early 6-0 lead and blasted Bethany Post 12 by a 12-2 count in a five-inning game Monday morning at Seminole.
The A’s played the Shawnee Post Diamond Jaxx later in the day but the results of that contest were available by press time. The Ada Braves, the other local American Legion Post 72 squad, also played a pair of games at Seminole on Monday.
Both local clubs were supposed to be part of a big festival hosted by East Central University over the weekend but those contests were rained out.
Ada A’s 12, Bethany 2
The A’s led 10-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning before Kendon Wood reached on an error to lead off the frame. Colten Cole then ripped a 1-0 pitch over the left field fence for a walk-off home run. That capped a big day for the Sulphur product, who finished 2-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Cole also walked once and was hit by a pitch.
The A’s got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning when Luke Foreman hit a two-out, two-RBI single to make it 2-0. Ada scored four runs in the bottom of the second without the aid of a hit to push the advantage to 5-0. That inning included four walks and a pair of hit batters.
Bethany scored its first run in the top of the third on a two-out, RBI double off the bat of Derek Sheline.
The locals got a pair of RBI doubles by Cole and Keith Cook in a three-run burst in the bottom of the third inning that put the A’s on top 9-1. Cook finished 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored in a seven-hit A’s offense.
Ada High product Kyle Gaddis drove in the 10th run of the game for the A’s when he ripped a triple to right field. He tried to turn the play into an inside-the-park home run, but was thrown out at the plate. Gaddis ended up 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored.
Joel Rojas had the only other Bethany hit. He finished 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored.
Chalin Robertson was the winning pitcher for the Ada A’s. He struck out four, walked three and allowed just one earned run in the five-inning affair.
Bethany starter Ruben Munoz was tagged with the loss. He got relief help from Sheline.
The Bethany club was also hurt by seven errors in the contest.
