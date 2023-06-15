The Ada Braves will carry their undefeated record into the 2023 Connors State June Showcase this weekend.
The Post 72 squad will open play Friday, meeting MCB at 11:15 a.m. at Warner High School and facing OK Prime at 3:45 p.m. on the campus of Connors State College.
On Saturday, the Braves battle the Midwest Nationals at 3:45 p.m. at Warner High School and the SE Prospects at 8:15 p.m. at Connors State.
The local squad completed a sweep of the Shawnee Post Diamond Jaxx with a 15-7 victory last Friday at Cougar Field.
“We had almost 20 hits as a team,” said Ada Braves head coach Garrett Lemons, who was named an assistant coach for the Ada High baseball team earlier this week. “I’m proud of the kids.”
Tushka standouts Walk Kerr and Tagan Simon helped lead the way for the Braves against Shawnee. Kerr finished 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and Simon went 2-for-3 and also drove in three runs.
Ada High product Elvis Edwards finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Post 72 club and Allen’s Emmett Koonce ended up 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Tupelo’s Cash Wofford finished 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs and Kason Hull of Tushka also contributed two hits to the Ada offense
Ada A’s win pair Sunday
The Ada A’s won a pair of games Sunday at a tournament hosted by Coffeyville Community College in Coffeyville, Kansas.
The Post 72 young guns blanked Evo Elite Pennington 8-0 in the opener before knocking off the 417 Pirates 9-4 in the nightcap.
Ada A’s 8, Evo Elite 0
Ada High School product JD Dugan twirled a shutout for the A’s. He struck out three, walked two and allowed only two hits in the five-inning affair.
Keith Cook paced the Post 72 offense, going 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Kendon Wood finished 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Colten Cole went 1-for-1 with a triple, two walks and an RBI and Dugan also belted a triple for the locals. Luke Foreman walked twice and scored twice for the A’s.
Ada A’s 9, 417 Pirates 4
The A’s trailed 4-1 after three innings but scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and used a six-run volley in the bottom of the fifth to help end the game via the run rule.
The A’s collected eight total hits with Brock Boyles and Chalin Robertson leading the way with two hits apiece. Boyles finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and Robertson went 2-for-2 with a walk and a run scored.
Kendon Wood ripped a triple and scored two runs from the top of the Post 72 lineup, while Luke Foreman finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Kyler Gaddis also scored twice for the locals.
Starter Cade Stick and reliever Brayden McGilbray took care of the pitching duties for the Ada A’s.
Coach Morgan Turner’s group now heads to the Diamond Prospects Turfwar Showdown that begins today and runs through Sunday in Seminole.
The A’s faced the OK Express at 9 a.m. today. On Friday, the Post 72 club meets Cobras Seltzer at 6 p.m. before battling Risin-Gelhar at 2 p.m. on Saturday. They wrap up play against a talented Drillers 16U squad at 8 p.m. on Sunday.
