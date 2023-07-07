Both local American Legion Post 72 baseball teams will compete in a two-day showcase Saturday and Sunday at East Central University’s Ken Turner Field.
According to a schedule of the event posted to social media by Keith Upton — who is listed as a “Helper for American Legion Baseball in Oklahoma” on his Facebook page — there will be six games on Saturday and six more on Sunday. Each game will feature a two-hour time limit.
On Saturday, the Ada A’s will start things off against Bethany at 8 a.m. and will face Shawnee at 12:30 p.m.
The Ada Braves will meet perennial American Legion powerhouse 3 Rivers at 2:45 p.m. and will take on The Mud Cats at 5 p.m.
Sunday’s schedule includes the Ada A’s facing 3 Rivers at 10:15 a.m. and battling the Mud Cats at 2:45 p.m.
The Ada Braves meet Shawnee at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday and face Bethany in the 7:15 p.m. nightcap.
