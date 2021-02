Wes Edens | For The Ada News

The Vanoss High School girls basketball team proudly displays a Dry Erase clipboard that reads "Regional Champs" after the Lady Wolves defeated Liberty 95-43 Tuesday night at Lone Star School in Sapulpa in a Class A Regional championship contest. It was the third straight regional title for the Vanoss girls. The top-ranked Lady Wolves, now 23-0 on the year, face No. 6 Garber at 6 p.m. Friday night in a Class A Area Tournament championship game.